SOUTHAMPTON — What we learned about Everton on Sunday at St Mary’s was that the early-season hype was perhaps a little misplaced. Their 2-0 defeat at Southampton showed up all of their problems in one error-strewn 90 minutes.

When I first started this analysis post as I sat down in the stadium, the working title was ‘Can Everton challenge for the Premier League?’ but that quickly changed to ‘This is why Everton can’t challenge for the Premier League.’ Then, ‘What we learned about Everton.’

Against Southampton they showcased pretty much every reason why they will come up short in their push for the top six, let alone challenge for the title. Despite cries of ‘allez, allez’ from Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti on the sidelines, his side were stuck in neutral instead of going forward. I was sat behind the Everton bench and the exchanges were not pretty.

Here’s what we learned about Everton and their top four credentials at St Mary’s on Sunday.

Organization, defensive issues remain

Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff were barking out orders before set pieces came in early on and were clearly trying to focus their players. It didn’t work. With Southampton 2-0 up, Everton conceded a third (which was correctly ruled out for offside), but Ancelotti barked at Jordan Pickford for failing to come off his line. Pickford had a little go back.

A moment in the second half summed things up, as yet another Southampton counter attack ended with Michael Keane screaming ‘everybody f****** work back.’ It was a very disjointed, unorganized display. They couldn’t help out their full backs and their wide players just didn’t close the spaces down.

Long-time Everton chairman Bill Kenwright was sat just behind me and his groan of ‘ohhh, Blues’ said it all. Everton were very good early on and hit the crossbar and Alex Iwobi was causing problems. But as soon as Southampton targeted the Everton full backs, they couldn’t handle it. Clear defensive weaknesses remain as shouts of ‘hold the line, hold the line!’ from Pickford and Michael Keane didn’t work. Southampton should have won by many, many more.

Squad depth will be an issue

Despite spending big on key players this summer, it is clear that when a few injuries pop up, Everton will struggle with their squad depth. Seamus Coleman was out at right back and back-up right back Jonjoe Kenny was also out, so new signing, center back Ben Godfrey, was played out of position and had a tough time. The shape just never looked right.

Richarlison was replaced by Alex Iwobi and the Nigerian winger struggled to impact the game going forward and was caught out several teams defensively and was whipped off at half time. Everton’s 1-11 is good enough to compete at the top of the league but if they pick up one or two injuries the level drops off very quickly. The same could be said of Liverpool in Jurgen Klopp’s first few seasons in charge and Ancelotti’s squad is now full of a strong starting lineup, then players who have been left over from previous managers and don’t quite fit the system.

Star names blow hot and cold

James Rodriguez won his battle to be fit but he didn’t do much else. A few flashy Hollywood balls aside, the Colombian had an off day, and so too did Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Without Richarlison, Everton’s forwards looked lost. Abdoualye Doucoure had an off day. Lucas Digne was sent off. Every single one of Everton’s star men, who have been so good so far this season, were dominated by Saints’ combative midfield and attack.

Late in the game, James stood on the sidelines having a chat with Carlo Ancelotti while the game was still going on summed it up. James was feeling his injury but struggled on. Everton have quality players but they all had off days at the same time.

Better days are ahead for Everton

This was one of those games where Everton were caught napping. They started well but after they didn’t break through with a goal, Southampton gained confidence and the Toffees never looked comfortable. There was a lot of finger-pointing and hands on the hips, not least from the manager Ancelotti.

