What we learned from the Eagles’ win over the Colts

The Eagles moved to 9-1 on the season after a come-from-behind 17-16 win over the Colts (4-6-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Philadelphia used a late 11-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a seven-yard touchdown run from Jalen Hurts with 1:20 left in regulation.

A Jake Elliott extra point put the Eagles up 17-16, and the defense was able to close things out.

Here’s what we learned from Philadelphia’s Week 11 win.

Eagles have to adjust the offense with Dallas Goedert out

Mandatory Credit: Armond Feffer-USA TODAY Sports

Playing without Dallas Goedert for the first time this season, the Eagles still employed their heavy, tight end sets, and that scheme led to a frustrating first half of football in Indy.

Philadelphia will be best served rolling with a three-wide receiver, one tight end, and one running back look while doing a better job of integrating Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott into the passing game.

Shane Steichen can utilize Zach Pascal as a more significant receiving threat capable of clearing out the middle of the field, allowing DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown room to work underneath.

Eagles not worried about rushing leaders

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia wants to run the ball, and they make that a priority, but in 2022, the ball carrier is based on scheme and game flow.

Miles Sanders is among the top ten rushers in the NFL from a yardage perspective, and he’s on pace for his first 1,000-yard season, yet it still feels like he’s supremely underused.

According to The Athletic, quarterback Jalen Hurts accounted for 31.2% of the Eagles’ rushing yards on Sunday, a season-high.

Being proactive helps

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

After the Eagles lost Jordan Davis for a minimum of four weeks, GM Howie Roseman could have rested on his laurels and played out this tough stretch with the personnel on the roster.

Roseman instead signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh on back-to-back days last week and immediately inserted both players into the lineup to rave reviews.

Story continues

Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor had 49 yards rushing after logging 35 yards on the opening scoring drive. Joseph played 26 snaps at nose tackle, while Suh logged 18 snaps as the Philadelphia defensive front looked vastly improved.

You are going to miss Jonathan Gannon

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator will undoubtedly land a head coaching job this offseason, and although his approach is constantly questioned, the results don’t lie.

Philadelphia is seventh in points allowed (18.3) and first in yards per attempt (5.07), along with several other impressive statistics.

The #Eagles defense Yards per game allowed — 300.6 (2nd in #NFL)

Takeaways — 20 (1st)

INT — 13 (1st)

Yards per play allowed — 4.6 (1st)

Drives ending in turnover — 21.7% (1st)

Drives ending in offensive score — 29.3% (3rd)#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/z6MLlt3hrm — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire