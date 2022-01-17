What we learned from Eagles 31-15 playoff loss to the Buccaneers

The Eagles season is over after a humbling 31-15 beatdown at the hands of the Buccaneers, which saw Philadelphia down 30+ points at one late in the third quarter.

The loss concludes an inconsistent season for the Eagles that rarely saw both the offense and defense clicking on the same cylinder.

Losses can teach an organization a lot and Sunday’s thumping by Tom Brady and company revealed several large warts that have to be addressed.

Here’s what we learned after Philadelphia was eliminated from the postseason.

1. Eagles miscues in NFL Draft are crushing

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) eludes a tackle by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Say what you want about the 2018 class, and how well the 2021 class played this season, but someone really has to account for why Philadelphia went with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, and Jalen Reagor at pick No. 21 of the 2020 selection process.

In 2019, passing on DK Metcalf is inexcusable, but the Eagles also passed on Diontae Johnson (Steelers), Terry McLaurin (Washington), and Hunter Renfro (Raiders).

In 2020, Roseman passed on Justin Jefferson, allowing philosophical differences on whether he’d only excel in the slot as a reason for selecting Reagor.

In a game where Tampa dictated coverage towards rookie DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia had no other true option outside of Quez Watkins, who was a late-round pick.

2. Eagles have to add defensive talent

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Gannon either plays a really vanilla and conservative scheme, or the personnel doesn’t fit his plan, and Howie Roseman should address it via the draft. Whether it be a coverage middle or outside linebacker, coupled with a ball-hawk safety and an edger rusher who can dictate a ballgame.

Sunday’s loss shows that Philadelphia needs to start the rebuild on the defensive side of the ball and it’ll be finally addressing the linebacker position.

3. Jalen Hurts must continue to develop

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts improved leaps and bounds this season, but he’ll need to trust his eyes and improve the clock in his head. On several missed throws, Hurts didn’t trust his eyes and that cost him dearly on Sunday.

Most troubling is Hurts’ penchant for escaping the pocket too early, and not tossing a laser type throw when it’s needed most.

Hurts has a history with DeVonta Smith, yet was terribly late on the interception in the end zone.

Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator Todd Bowles stacked the box with eight defenders, daring Hurts to beat his squad and the Eagles young star was nowhere close to being able to get the job done on Sunday, going 23-of-43 passes for 258 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, while unable to escape the lightening fast Bucs defenders.

Hurts’ development this offseason and Howie Roseman’s mindset will be something to watch.

