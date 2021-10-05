What We Learned: DPOY candidate resides in Dallas, Cowboys coaches deserve kudos

The Dallas Cowboys had a lot of reasons they could’ve overlooked this game, even up against an undefeated team. The Carolina Panthers were down their best player, Christian McCaffrey, and top cornerback Jaycee Horn. Emotionally the Cowboys were coming off of their home opener against the rival Philadelphia Eagles, and it was in Dak Prescott’s return to AT&T Stadium after his season-ending 2020 injury. A let down would be human nature. The game after Carolina is another divisional game, and it’s against the team Prescott was injured against last season.

Under the past regime’s leadership, and a not-as-developed quarterback, any of those things could’ve been a big issue. With Mike McCarthy, his staff, and Dak Prescott, the Cowboys won the game rather easily. When a team knocks off an undefeated opponent, there is always a lot that can be learned and here are some nuggets acquired during Dallas’ 36-28 win.

Trevon Diggs leads the race for DPOY

Diggs’ resume makes him a defensive player of the year candidate through the first four weeks of the season. Getting an interception off of the goat, Tom Brady, and holding Mike Evans to one catch for ten yards was an amazing way to start the season. He went on to get interceptions off of both Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. The Hurts interception was a Pick-6 on the first drive of the third quarter. The game that was only 20-7 at the time and the play broke the Eagles game open.

Diggs not only made big plays against Carolina, but he did them in the big moments. The Cowboys offense started the second half hot, scoring back to back touchdowns, and going up 12 points at 26-14. The Panthers needed a big momentum swing and they had moved the ball to mid-field before Diggs intercepted Sam Darnold. The Cowboys scored another TD three plays later and the game was now a three-score difference. The very next drive, only three plays later, Diggs got another one, his fifth interception in four games.

Diggs missed the rest of the game with tightness in his back and his case strengthened while he was out. The Panthers scored touchdowns on the following two drives and they were scored by the player Diggs was assigned to cover, DJ Moore. That is DPOY impact for the second-year star.

The Cowboys didn't believe in the Panthers top-ranked run defense

In Week 1 the Cowboys went up against last seasons top-ranked run defense and decided to try to avoid it all together. Dallas only had 18 rush attempts compared to 58 passes for Prescott. It seemed to be a good plan too because the Cowboys had many correctable mistakes that cost them double-digit points and it still took a last minute Tom Brady drive to beat them.

The Panthers through three weeks were the top defense overall against the run, pass, and in total yards. They only allowed 45 yards rushing a game, and held Alvin Kamara to five total rushing yards. The Cowboys walked on to the field and showed these men of will, what will really was.

Dallas ended up rushing for 7.2 yards per rush, and a total of 245 yards on the night. In comparison Prescott only needed to throw for 188 total yards.

Ezekiel Elliott’s ability as a pass blocker, plus the Panthers propensity to bring pressure lessened the snap count of Tony Pollard, but he still cut up Carolina for 67 yards on only ten attempts. Elliott had a game that emulated his rookie season. He punished the opponent for 7.2 yards per carry, a total of 143 yards and a touchdown. He even had his longest run since he was a rookie, with his 47 yard play up the middle in the third quarter. Attacking the Panthers with the ground game was Kellen Moore’s game plan. Elliott alone had almost as many rushes as Prescott had pass attempts.

The Cowboys defensive was there to prove themselves

The Panthers defense came into Week 4 with all the fanfare and for good reason. A top defense in all yardage categories, sacks, points allowed, and third down conversions allowed. The Cowboys defense was seen as more turnover reliant then just being a good defense. Being in the middle of the pack in most defensive categories, but first in the league in turnovers forced can have that impact. The Cowboys defense might have taken that perception personally, especially on the defense line.

The Dallas offense shutout the Panthers’ rush, allowing zero sacks on Dak Prescott, no tackles for a loss, and only one QB hit. The Cowboys defensive line on the other hand was without Demarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore, Dorance Armstrong and Bradlee Anae, but still punished Sam Darnold. They sacked him five times, hitting him another 11, and adding eight tackles for a loss.

The refs definitely missed a call on the fumble by Dalton Schultz, but even adding that the Cowboys would’ve won the turnover battle as well. Dallas didn’t have any notoriety coming into this match up, but left the game against the Panthers looking like they could actually be the better defense overall.

The Cowboys staff out coached the Panthers staff in the second half

The Cowboys and Panthers were mirrors of each other in the first half. The Cowboys scored a touchdown on their first drive that went nine plays for 70 yards. The next possession Carolina tied the game at seven with a 75-yard touchdown drive in the same amount of snaps. Dallas matched those exact same totals of both yards and snaps to go back up 13-7. Another 75-yard TD followed for the Panthers. It took 13 plays and after a series of punts from both teams the Cowboys went to halftime trailing 14-13. The game was virtually dead even at the break.

Mike McCarthy, Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn made the better halftime adjustments than Matt Rhule, Joe Brady, and Phil Snow. Dallas scored on the first four possessions of the second half, three being touchdowns. In that time Carolina had a three-and-out, and two interceptions thrown. The Cowboys ended up outscoring them 20-0 in the third quarter. Kellen Moore beat Phil Snow for multiple scores and Quinn adjusted his game plan by bringing pressure to shutdown Sam Darnold. This caused him to turn the ball over twice. For the most part both staffs were getting kudos for how they performed through the first three weeks, but Dallas left winning the match up.

Conclusion

The first, and arguably toughest part of the NFL season for the Cowboys is over, and the team ended it with a 3-1 record. The offense has performed as expected even with a limited Amari Cooper and the losses of Michael Gallup and La’el Collins. None of those things held them down at all. Every game Moore has implemented a game plan specific to attack the opponent and Dak has executed it to near perfection.

The Dallas defense has performed above and beyond even the most fanatical fans expectations. They are in the middle of the pack in points allowed and third down percentage, and top of the league in turnovers. The Cowboys are expecting to get many returning players from injuries as well. If they continue to play at this level they should be real contenders to win every game on their schedule.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

