What we learned as depth abandons Curry in Warriors' loss to T-Wolves

SAN FRANCISCO – Someone get Steph Curry some help.

The Warriors outside of Curry continued to struggle Sunday night at Chase Center, resulting in a 116-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The loss was Golden State's third consecutive defeat.

Through three quarters, Curry was up to 25 points. The rest of the Warriors’ starters had scored … 25 points. At the final buzzer, Curry ended with 38 points. The rest of Golden State's starters combined for 33.

Golden State took 14 more shots than Minnesota, yet lost by six points. The Warriors shot 38.5 percent overall and only cashed 27.9 percent of their threes. They also were whistled for 28 fouls and were punished in the paint.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors falling to 6-5 on the season.

Battle of the Stars

In a game where the Warriors were looking to snap a two-game losing streak and the Timberwolves hoped to extend a five-game win streak, both teams had to lean on their stars. Especially the head of the snake. Everybody was ready to see Curry and Anthony Edwards battle in the Bay.

Curry (18 points) topped Edwards (14 points) in the first half, and Curry ended both the first and second quarters giving Golden State needed points right before the buzzer.

Coming into the game, Curry was the NBA’s fourth-leading scorer at 30.0 points per game. Edwards was ninth in the league, averaging 27.9 points. On the night, Curry led the Warriors with 38 points on 11-of-25 shooting and went 5 of 13 from deep. Edwards gave the Timberwolves 33 points on 11-of-27 shooting and made only one of his nine 3-point attempts, making all 10 of his free throws.

But it was Edwards’ help that made the difference. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a 21-point, 14-rebound double-double, and Rudy Gobert had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double with five blocks.

Help Wanted

Curry might as well be holding a giant “Help Wanted” sign around his neck right now. Aside from him, the Warriors’ offense has looked incredibly stagnant.

Another night of at least 30 points for No. 30, his sixth of the season. Another night of making at least four 3-pointers, extending his NBA record of doing so in all 11 of the Warriors’ games this season. So, who will step up for Curry?

It wasn’t Klay Thompson. He’s still yet to score 20 points this season, totaling 16 against Minnesota on 5-of-16 shooting and 3 of 10 beyond the arc. It wasn’t Andrew Wiggins either. He scored a lowly six points on 3-of-7 shooting, missed both of his 3-point attempts and both of his free throws.

Dario Saric tallied an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double. He has been perhaps the Warriors’ second-best or third-best offensive player early this season.

Protect This House?

The Warriors’ loss dropped them to 1-3 at home this season, putting them in unfamiliar territory in front of Dub Nation. The holes on the roster have been evident the past two games, too.

Bigger and longer are terms together that a group of grown men never want to hear, but that’s been the case these past two games. The Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday scored 16 more points in the paint than the Warriors, 50-34. The next night, the Timberwolves put up 24 more points in the paint than the Warriors, 62-38. That’s a 40-point advantage in the paint for the opposition over the last two games.

Not enough finishing, not enough protection.

Kerr’s squad goes against these Timberwolves again two nights later, followed by 7-footer Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder for two games and then one against the Houston Rockets, winners of six straight. There won’t be roster changes by then, though a handful of adjustments must be made.

