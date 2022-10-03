What we learned about Cowboys in Week 4 win over Washington

The Dallas Cowboys are now riding a three-game winning streak after beating the Washington Commanders, 25-10, in the Week 4. The Cowboys stayed in second place in the NFC East and are now 2-0 within the division.

It was another week where backup quarterback Cooper Rush did enough to lead the offense, throwing for 223 yards and two scores. Rush wasn’t as sharp as he was in the last two weeks, but he didn’t make many mistakes leading the team to another win. The running game was held in check, rushing for only 62 yards, yet the offense managed to move the ball.

The defense for Dallas was the story once again. Dan Quinn’s unit only sacked Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz two times, but they pressured him relentlessly, never allowing him to establish a rhythm. The Commanders had 297 total yards, some of which was done with the Cowboys surrendering yards late with the game in hand.

Here’s what we learned about the Cowboys in their Week 4 win over the rival Commanders.

Cooper Rush is a legit backup quarterback

This fact could’ve been dispelled after his first two starts this season, but on a day where the play calling wasn’t great and Rush wasn’t particularly sharp, the veteran signal caller managed to guide the Cowboys to a win. Rush had a few lucky breaks on two errant throws that could’ve been interceptions, where penalties cancelled out the poor decisions.

However, Rush threw a beautiful touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Gallup while rolling out to his right. The nine-yard scoring strike capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive led by Rush after the Commanders took their only lead of the game.

It was the second straight week where Rush brought the Cowboys down the field for a touchdown after the defense gave up a score and the lead. Good teams answer scores with scores and Rush keeps answering the bell when needed.

And the win put Rush in the record books for the illustrious franchise.

4-0 🔥 Cooper Rush becomes the first QB in Cowboys history to win each of his first four career starts. pic.twitter.com/OkL5bBZlya — ESPN (@espn) October 2, 2022

In the process, Rush has proven he’s a more than capable backup to starter Dak Prescott.

Defense is one of the best in the league

The Cowboys won this game on the backs of their defense. For the fourth straight game to start the season, the defense held an opposing offense under 20 points. Although they did give up 142 yards on the ground and it remains their Achilles heel, the defense doesn’t break.

Dallas’ pass defense didn’t allow a Commanders receiver to go above 43 yards receiving and only gave up two big pass plays on the game. Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin was held to just two catches for 15 yards.

The Cowboys hit Wentz 11 times and held the QB to just 170 yards passing while intercepting him twice.

It was another banner day for the Dallas defense, who is playing as one of the best units in the league.

CeeDee Lamb proving he's a No. 1 WR

It wasn’t a great start to the season for the third-year WR, but Lamb has turned it on and had his best statistical game of the year. Lamb caught six passes for 97 yards a score to help beat an overmatched Commanders secondary.

In the first quarter, Lamb found open space to gain yards after the catch to help lead the team to three points. On one drive, Lamb caught three passes for 56 yards.

Lamb’s biggest play came on a 30-yard touchdown where his route running led him to being wide open for the score. It was a perfect route from Lamb that had Rush an easy toss for the touchdown.

Trevon Diggs continues to get better

Cornerback Trevon Diggs had 11 interceptions last season, but many weren’t buying him as an elite corner. Diggs has gotten even better to start this season and he had an outstanding game to stymie the Commanders passing game.

Diggs picked off Wentz for the third time in his career and knocked away a possible score in the fourth quarter. The Commanders were down 12 points, in the red zone and decided to go for it on 4th-and-15. Wentz lofted a pass that appeared destined for McLaurin’s hands for the score, but Diggs knocked the ball away preventing the touchdown.

Trevon Diggs playing really good ball this year! Whole lotta experts on CB play have been pretty quiet when it comes to 7’s play so far this season 🤔 — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) October 2, 2022

Two possessions later, with the Commanders on their last gasp, Diggs again broke up a pass on fourth down to seal the game. Again the target was McLaurin, who Diggs held to just one catch while defending him.

The Commanders weren’t afraid to challenge Diggs and the All-Pro responded with an All-Pro game.

This is a different Brett Maher

In his first stint with the Cowboys, fans held their breath when Maher lined up for a field goal kick. That is no longer the case, Maher looks comfortable while attempting kicks, and against the Commanders, he made two long field goals that didn’t make anyone nervous.

Maher made all four of his field goal tries, including one from 53 yards, and another from 45 yards out. There is a confidence the team has in Maher, who is proving that he’s a better kicker than he was the last time he was employed by the Cowboys.

What once was considered a weak spot for the Cowboys, has turned into a reason the team is winning games.

