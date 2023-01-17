What we learned from Cowboys crushing of Tampa Bay

There weren’t many good takeaways from the Cowboys Week 18 loss to Washington. The coaching staff didn’t strategize, the players didn’t execute and general effort was mailed in. In Monday night’s wild-card matchup in Tampa, Dallas provided some mighty takeaways.

The Cowboys weren’t getting much love by the talking heads before the game. Dallas was being treated more like the No. 5 seed and less like the 12-win team which boasted four more victories on the season than their Monday Night Football hosts. That didn’t stop Dallas from putting on a clinic, 31-14, teaching the NFL this season’s Dallas Cowboys are different from years prior. Here’s what we learned.

Dak Prescott is a rushing threat in the postseason

The first lesson the Cowboys taught was Quarterback Running 101. Used sparingly as a runner in the regular season, Dak Prescott was unleashed in all his dual-tthreat glory in the postseason. The stat sheet will show Prescott ran for 24 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

The advanced stats say those impressive numbers are actually even more impressive. Prescott’s rushing EPA per play was 1.73 and his total expected points were 3.5, which is by far the most effective ground weapon on either team. When Prescott ran the ball he made an enormous impact.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had been apprehensive to put his franchise QB at risk in the regular season. Through the 2022 season, Prescott has just averaged 3.8 rushes per game for a total of 182 yards.

But in the win-or-go-home environment of the NFL Playoffs, Moore has given full access to his entire bag, which means a green light for Prescott’s legs. This added wrinkle adds a new layer to the Cowboys attack and makes Prescott arguably the most dangerous quarterback alive in the NFC.

The "Cooper Rush Strategy" is still relevant

Before Prescott got rolling, the Cowboys defense was holding it down. Dallas’ first two offensive possessions produced a net loss in yardage and it took a dominant defense to buy time for Kellen Moore’s offense to get their bearings.

The Cowboys learned they are good enough on defense to shift back to the same strategy they employed when Cooper Rush was under center. From Week 2 through Week 5, the Dallas offense ranked just 20 in the NFL (in expected points).

They were able to go 4-1 during that stretch because their defense was so stout and allowed the offense to patiently wait until a big play opportunity appeared.

Said Prescott of his defense. . .

“The defense, after the first two possessions, I mean, without them going to do what they do, creating those three and outs and just giving us the ball right back, it could be a different story.”

Dan Quinn’s defensive unit showed they can still offer that support, and as long as the offense doesn’t press and force the ball into dangerous situations, they can keep the game in a manageable situation.

The kicker situation

Finally, in a format that can only be explained as burying the lede, the kicker situation. . .

Brett Maher, the regular season kicker who made Cowboys Nation feel safe in a way they haven’t felt since the glory days of Dan Bailey, has filled “the Nation” with fear heading into the divisional round.

Setting an NFL record with four missed extra points in a single game, Maher yipped more than a purse full of Chihuahuas.

It’s hard to find any faith in the Cowboys strong-legged kicker heading into the showdown in San Francisco, but there isn’t much of a choice at this point in the year.

Maher has a track record of success this season and has arguably been one of the best in the league. There’s hope he can build off his lone extra point and become the man he was during the regular season.

An issue between the ears is far more frightening than any physical limitation, and Maher clearly has the former issue waging war within his cranium at the moment. Maher must find a way to get right this week because in San Francisco, margins will be slim and errors can be catastrophic.

