What We Learned: Cowboys conserving offensive energy, Tankathon were on display vs Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have learned to win games ugly. They are a Pick-6 off the arm of quarterback Dak Prescott against the Washington Football Team from winning three straight weeks by double digits while on the road. It isn’t easy to win three straight travel games in and of itself as this is the first time it’s happened for Dallas since 1969.

Not every win is going to be beautiful. The Cowboys have done a good job of scoring early and getting up on their opponent and then allowing the defense to win the game while the offense tries to not give it away.

Dallas has plenty of stars on their offensive ledger. That makes the fans worry about the lack of consistency from them lately. Really good defenses like the Cowboys have faced the last three weeks can take away parts of the team though. Whether it’s Dak, Zeke, any or all of the trio of receivers, some games the top guys aren’t gonna be able to produce to their standards. If that happens the role players have to be able to make enough plays.

Tony Pollard led the team in rush yards and averaged 6.2 yards a carry. Dalton Schultz led the team in receptions, yards, and caught the teams only touchdown pass. When the defense is playing at a top five level, and the offensive role players are stepping up, the Cowboys can win ugly games, and they count the same in the win column as a blowout. Here are some things that were learned from a third straight ugly road win.

Demarcus Lawrence is still a "tank" on defense

(AP Foto/Seth Wenig)

Lawrence has been the best player on the Cowboys defense for quite a long time. This season he was lost after Week 1 to a foot injury and missed 10 games. In his absence, Randy Gregory, Dorance Armstrong, and Micah Parsons have all stepped up to help maintain an excellent pass rush and it allowed some fans to forget just how great Lawrence really is. He reminded them this game.

On the defense’s first drive, Lawrence lined up inside on 3rd-and-5. He beat the guard right away and made contact with the QB as he threw. The ball bounced in the air and fell right in the hands of cornerback Jourdan Lewis. This led to a touchdown just two plays later for the offense.

Story continues

Right before half, Lawrence caused his second turnover of the game when he punched the ball away from Saquon Barkley with 41 seconds left. That was Barkley’s first lost fumble in 42 games and over 600 rush attempts. The Cowboys added a field goal and went up 15-3 at halftime, 10 of those points, directly related to Lawrence.

The negative narrative against Lawrence has been that he doesn’t get enough sacks to justify what he was paid, and maybe that is true for those who eschew the fact that pressures generated is the more consistent measure of pass-rush prowess. Those fans shouldn’t forget games like Sunday, in which he has zero sacks, but his five tackles, one for a loss, two QB hits, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble might have been the key to winning this game.

The Cowboys conservative offense could be part of a bigger plan

In college football style points matter. When a team doesn’t beat a poorly-ranked team fairly easily the better team could lose ground even though they won the game. In the NFL this isn’t the case. Putting aside the fact that one was a division game, the 43-3 win over the Falcons has the exact same as impact as the 21-6 win over the Giants.

All NFL teams, including the Cowboys understand this fact. With the New York offense struggling, playing with a backup QB, and the Dallas defense dominating, the coaching staff knew Prescott, and the offense wouldn’t need much to beat the opponent this week.

The team was uncharacteristically conservative all game, but especially after getting up 15-3 behind two defensive takeaways. Early in the game, with the team in the red zone, and all the pass catching weapons Dallas has at its disposal, the team chose to run the ball on third and seven. After only a two-yard gain, they kicked a field goal to go up 9-3.

Right before half, Dallas again had an opportunity in the red zone, but after a catch by Schultz to the nine-yard line the team let the clock run down to three seconds before calling the timeout to settle for another three points. If they called the timeout immediately, it would’ve been with ten seconds left, plenty of time to attempt a fade before bringing on kicker Greg Zuerlein.

The vanilla playcalling continued once the team had a two-score lead, leaning on four takeaways by the defense, three interception, and one fumble recovery. The special teams also did their part, with Bryan Anger dropping four punts inside the 10-yard line.

Over the last seven games the Cowboys have either played non-conference games against the AFC West, or teams the Cowboys’ defense could dominate. It’s a strong possibility the coaching staff has come together and for the most part decided to play this stretch of games conservatively, in order to save plays for the playoff run.

Instead of putting plays on tape for playoff teams to study, they are holding back and winning behind a great defense and above average special teams. The next game the Cowboys might need to open it up is when the Arizona Cardinals come to town and the teams are playing for the third seed or higher in the playoffs. If they are able to open it up on them, it could signal a long-term plan from the Cowboys offense.

Conclusion

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Cowboys are now 10-4, in complete control of their division, and are only one game back of the top seed in the conference. The tie breakers, other than head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are favorable for the team too. Dallas has only the one loss, to Tampa, in conference, with their three other losses coming out of conference to the AFC West.

The defense is a top-five unit by multiple measurements, the special teams continue to improve despite a few blips from Greg Zuerlein. It includes a Pro Bowl level punter, and one of the best gunners in the NFL. The team got out of this game with an in-division road win, and zero reported injuries. If the offense, has it in them to return to their production in the first six games of the season, this could be the scariest team in the tournament.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

1

1