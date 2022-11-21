Here’s what we learned in Cowboys’ blowout win over Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys took care of business and buried the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, in the Week 11. After stewing over a loss in Green Bay, the Cowboys responded by thrashing a Vikings squad that entered the game tied for the best record in football. Winners of seven straight, the Vikings were coming off an impressive win over the AFC-darling Buffalo Bills. Confidence was high for Minnesota, but they were no match for the Cowboys, who dominated both sides of the ball.

The Cowboys were ready to play from the first series of the game and didn’t let up until the game was essentially over midway through the third quarter. Dallas scored on its first seven possessions, putting on an offensive display the Vikings couldn’t slow down. After allowing back-to-back 200-plus rushing yard games, the defense for the Cowboys settled down and held the Vikings to just 73 yards on the ground. Here’s what we learned about the Cowboys in their most impressive win of the season.

Cowboys are a resilient group

It wasn’t a fun few days for the Cowboys after blowing the game to the Packers, but the team sounded like a group ready to move on and learn from the loss. It wasn’t just lip service, they came out and proved they can play with the best teams in the NFL.

Just as they have all year, the Cowboys responded after a tough situation. When starting quarterback Dak Prescott went down, the team answered by winning four out of five with Cooper Rush. This game wasn’t going to be any different.

Micah Parsons got the ball rolling by getting a strip sack on Dallas’ first defensive series and the Cowboys came away with three points. Dan Quinn’s unit poured it on from there, allowing only three points, giving up just 183 total yards and notching a season-high seven sacks.

On offense, the Cowboys piled on the points and made sure the Vikings couldn’t mount a comeback like they have all year long. Or like Dallas allowed the Packers to last week.

The Cowboys learned the hard way they can’t just show up and win games, or let up when they have a team down. They took the lessons learned in Week 10 and made sure they didn’t happen again.

Mike McCarthy leads a resilient group and the Cowboys continue to demonstrate that trait in 2022.

Tony Pollard is insanely good

The Cowboys have one of the best play makers in the league in running back Tony Pollard. With starting running back Ezekiel Elliott on the shelf the last two games, Pollard proved he was capable of running the show with back-to-back 100-yard games.

Against the Vikings, and with Elliott back, Pollard continued to dominate. Pollard ran for 80 yards on 15 carries, but his biggest contributions came in the passing game.

The Cowboys said they wanted to throw to Pollard more, and they utilized his pass-catching skills to perfection in Week 11. Pollard had six catches for 109 yards and two scores.

Tony Pollard is the Dallas Cowboys’ best offensive player. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 20, 2022

Prescott was perfect when targeting Pollard and against the Vikings he proved that he can be a game breaker even if Elliott plays. The Cowboys lack speed at wide receiver, but Pollard continues to bring that element to the offense.

Kellen Moore deserves some credit...

One of the favorite punching bags for Cowboys fans has been the offensive coordinator. Moore certainly hasn’t done himself favors at times, but against the Vikings, he had the right plays dialed up.

The Cowboys were incredibly efficient on offense, successfully converting on 10 for their first 12 third downs. Moore’s group totaled 458 yards, a number which could’ve been higher if the team didn’t call off the dogs in the third quarter.

Moore’s best play call was to get Pollard in space on a linebacker, Jordan Hicks, who he burned for a 68-yard touchdown.

Tony Pollard AGAIN 🤯 The Cowboys rout is on 👀 pic.twitter.com/nh8sU3Qna8 — PFF (@PFF) November 20, 2022

Cowboys fans have been waiting to see Pollard used as a receiver more and Moore obliged, which opened up the offense.

The players executed well, but Moore also called a great game.

... and so does Dan Quinn

Dallas’ defense folded like a cheap pool toy last week in their worst outing of the season. The defensive coordinator was determined to not allow that to happen again.

Quinn’s unit not only sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins seven times, but they held Minnesota to their lowest offensive output of the season. Dallas held the Vikings’ offense to just 1 of 11 on third downs, an impressive feat.

It helped that Quinn remembered Parsons is one of the best pass rushers in the league and played him more on the defensive line than he did last week. Parsons responded with two sacks, missing a third when he tried to avoid a roughing penalty.

The defense also slowed the two best offensive weapons on the Vikings, running back Dalvin Cook, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Cook had 72 total yards, and Jefferson had just three catches for 33 yards, one of his worst outputs this season.

Quinn got the defense back on track against a good Vikings offense.

Offensive line dominates

The offense had an outstanding day, holding the ball for over 37 minutes, cashed in on two of their three red zone possessions and put up 40 points. That doesn’t happen if the offensive line doesn’t lead the way.

The Cowboys ran for 153 yards and the line paved the way for two short rushing scores from Elliott. Prescott was comfortable in the pocket and for the first time in four games, the offensive line didn’t allow a sack.

Minnesota’s two best pass rushers, defensive end Danielle Hunter, and linebacker Za’Darius Smith, never got near Prescott. It might have been the best effort from the offensive line this season for the Cowboys.

