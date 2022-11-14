What was learned about Cowboys in 31-28 OT loss to Packers

The Dallas Cowboys were poised to beat the Green Bay Packers and make Mike McCarthy’s return to his former home a triumphant one. Instead the Cowboys chose to go in another direction, blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and losing to the Packers, 31-28, in an overtime thriller.

This was a game the Cowboys needed to win. It was against a reeling team who had lost five straight, and Dallas could’ve erased years of struggle playing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Cowboys had to know how much this game meant to Rodgers and that they would get the best out of the Packers.

If they knew, the Cowboys failed to complete the task. It’s difficult to fathom how the Cowboys lost the game while playing with double-digit lead late with the defense they have, but old habits are hard to break. Dallas proved once again, they aren’t yet good enough to compete for championships.

Here’s what we learned as the Cowboys blew a game to the Packers in Week 10.

They're the same old Cowboys

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Every year with the Cowboys it’s the same nonsense. The ‘this is our year’ crowd gets loud as the team gets out to a hot start, but every year the Cowboys let their fans down. At 6-2, it was a great beginning to the 2022 season, but Dallas just isn’t good enough to be considered a Super Bowl contender.

To be considered a title contender, a club needs to put away bad teams when leading by 14 points in the fourth quarter and trying to make a statement. The Cowboys failed to do that and went into the team’s history books for the wrong reason.

Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field with the #Cowboys results in an unprecedented loss. The Cowboys failed to protect a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead for the first time in franchise history. They had been 195-0 in those situations in regular-seasons and playoff games. pic.twitter.com/1fi5G7J2wK — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 14, 2022

This game was a snapshot of what every Cowboys team has been for the last 25 years. Good enough to beat bad teams and maybe win an occasional tough outing, but not good enough to win when the lights are the brightest. When the games mean the most, the Cowboys tend to shrink in the moment.

Story continues

The loss to the Packers was no exception. Dallas is a solid team, a playoff worthy group, but they aren’t good enough to make a real run at a Super Bowl.

Same as it ever was.

Defense isn't top notch either

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

This was an embarrassing effort by the Cowboys’ defense in all phases. Dallas struggles to stop the run, that’s been a common theme all season, but they were handed their lunch by a Packers offensive line missing two starters.

The Cowboys gave up 204 yards on the ground, which was pathetic, but the unit also gave poor effort on too many long runs. Running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon broke off big runs when they were hit early, only to break out of a poor tackling.

Dallas getting man handled up front was made worse by the Packers’ decision to keep running the ball, even down two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Green Bay ran for 85 yards in the fourth quarter when they were down by 14 points.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on poor run defense: "We've just got to be accountable. …It's going to keep happening until we stop it. Period. …Until we put this flame out of this running the ball stuff, we're never going to be as good as we need to be. Period." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 14, 2022

However, the rushing defense wasn’t the only issue. The Cowboys allowed a rookie receiver to burn them for 107 yards and three scores. Wide receiver Christian Watson had 88 receiving yards coming into the game and left it with 107 yards and the first touchdowns of his career.

The Cowboys are without Jourdan Lewis for the rest of the season, and cornerback Anthony Brown leaving the game with a concussion opened the door for rookie cornerback DaRon Bland and second-year corner Kelvin Joseph to step up. Neither did, both were burned for touchdowns by Watson, just as Brown was before leaving the game himself.

A vaunted pass rush for the Cowboys rarely got home, collecting just two sacks as leading defensive player of the year candidate Micah Parsons didn’t make an impact. It was a disappointing showing from a defense Cowboys fans expect more from.

CeeDee Lamb's best game of the season

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Cowboys hadn’t had a 100-yard receiver through the first eight games, but Lamb changed all that. The third-year wide receiver broke out with 11 catches for 150 yards and two scores.

Lamb lined up in the backfield for his first score but beat vaunted cornerback Jaire Alexander for his second touchdown. Quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense finally fed Lamb the ball and he was the biggest part of the passing game for the Cowboys.

Aside from the two touchdowns, Lamb made tough catches over the middle to keep the chains moving. The Cowboys have been waiting on Lamb for a performance like this all season, and he delivered with his best game against the Packers.

Running game is fine without starter Ezekiel Elliott

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Elliott missed his second straight game with a sprained knee, but his replacement once again showed he can get the job done. Running back Tony Pollard carried the load, running 22 times for 115 yards and a score.

Pollard averaged 5.2 yards a carry and put up his second consecutive 100-yard game without Elliott in the lineup. In the Pollard role, rookie running back Malik Davis also flashed his potential with 38 yards on just five carries.

The Cowboys ran the ball well in Week 10, rushing for 159 yards without Elliott. No matter who lines up behind Prescott, Dallas is going to run the ball well.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire