What we learned from college football’s Week Zero

The long wait for the 2022 college football season finally ended on Saturday. Fans were treated to a small slew of games to kick off the new year.

Nebraska and Northwestern traveled to Dublin, Ireland to play a rare international conference game. Despite playing the game in a different country, similar struggles continued for Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers.

The new-look Nebraska squad squandered a double-digit second-half lead to drop the game 31-28. The loss makes 12 straight single-digit losses for Nebraska dating back to last season.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Illinois began its season with a comfortable 38-6 victory over a solid Wyoming squad. Bret Bielema hopes to see improvement in his second year with the program.

Vanderbilt took a long trip across the country to take on Hawaii on the road. The Commodores were all business on their island trip, taking down Hawaii in a 63-10 blowout.

Here are three things we learned from college football’s week zero action.

Scott Frost's seat is getting hotter

Vanderbilt looks much improved

Chase Brown is in store for a huge season

