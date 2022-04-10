What we learned from Clemson’s spring game

College football spring games give a glimpse to fans of what’s to come next season, and Clemson’s Orange vs. White game on Saturday was no exception.

The cold, windy game in Memorial Stadium featured stout defensive outings that gave the two offenses problems all throughout the White team’s 15-7 victory over the Orange team.

“The best thing is to be exposed and gain experience, and so, we had some guys get that today,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game. “It was tough conditions but a lot of fun.”

One spring game that is essentially an open scrimmage should be taken with a grain of salt, but here are some things we learned from Saturday’s matchup.

Cade Klubnik is as advertised

As a mid-year enrollee, Klubnik delivered when needed and had flashes of his playmaking capability, living up to his five-star rating.

The starting signal-caller of the White team finished with 106 passing yards on 15-23 passing. He also had the longest run of the day after scrambling for 14 yards.

“He’s one of the most self-driven kids you’re ever going to be around,” Swinney said of Klubnik. “He just keeps getting better, and he’ll just keep learning.”

Klubnik also threw a seven-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Hamp Greene in the fourth quarter, which was the game’s only passing touchdown.

Swinney said after the game that rising junior DJ Uiagalelei is still the team’s starter at quarterback. Still, Klubnik showed enough on Saturday to prove he could take over for Uiagalelei if needed.

Clemson's punting could be a cause for concern

Swinney said on Wednesday that the starting punter was the one question mark he still had about his team. Saturday’s game showed why.

From dropped snaps to short punts, the punting units failed to deliver on multiple occasions. Senior B.T. Potter, who also serves as Clemson’s kicker, has been competing for the starting punter position alongside Aidan Swanson.

Not enough a minute into the first quarter, Potter dropped a snap and was tackled, giving the White team excellent field position to score. Swanson went on to drop a snap himself in the second quarter, which resulted in the Orange team starting its drive in the red zone.

Both punting units had to deal with strong wind, but neither Swanson nor Potter proved to be as proficient as Will Spiers, who served as the Tigers’ punter last season.

“That’s really the only question mark I have coming out of spring, is who’s running out there first to be the punter, and we have work to do there,” Swinney said after Saturday’s performance.

Often overlooked, special teams play a massive role in field position, so sorting out the punter issue will be a focal point this summer.

The Tigers' defensive line could be an all-time group

Clemson has produced some of college football’s most recent top defensive line groups, and next year’s defensive front has a chance to be special, as they showcased on Saturday.

The two defenses combined for 13 sacks, 6.5 of which came from defensive ends K.J. Henry and Myles Murphy, who had 3.5 and 3, respectively. As a split unit, the two defensive fronts stuffed the offenses, holding both to under 200 total yards of offense.

Although without defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the fall, the interiors of the defensive lines were just as dominant as the edge. Led by Tyler Davis, who had three tackles and one sack for the White team, the defensive tackles dominated the line of scrimmage. They held the White team and Orange team’s offenses to negative net rushing yards

The Tigers will return all of its starting defensive linemen from last season, including defensive end Xavier Thomas, who had four tackles on Saturday. Some younger players are still unproven, but there is potential for greatness.

“If those young guys handle their business, it’s going to be a deep group that can lead the way for us,” Swinney said of his defensive line.

Having been a part of the nation’s second-best scoring defense last year, the Tigers’ defensive front already has plenty of experience. Now, having another offseason of growth, the group could develop into one of Clemson’s all-time best groups.

Clemson's young cornerbacks have potential

After losing cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich and safety Nolan Turner to the NFL, Clemson came into the spring game without three of its most experienced defensive backs. Still, a couple of young Tigers looked sharp.

Mid-year enrollee Toriano Pride Jr. had himself a day, picking up seven tackles, two of which were tackles for loss.

Sherodd Covil Jr., a four-star mid-year enrollee, made an impact for the White team, intercepting Uiaglelei in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, sophomore Andrew Mukuba was second in tackles for the White team with five. Lining up at cornerback and safety, Mukuba displayed his versatility after being named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Senior Sheridan Jones and sophomore Nate Wiggins are the two corners expected to line up on the outside in the fall, but the spring game showcased the younger cornerbacks’ potential.

