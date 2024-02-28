What we learned from Cincinnati Bearcats loss at Houston Cougars

Cincinnati forward Viktor Lakhin, center, looks to pass the ball after recovering a loose rebound between Houston guard Jamal Shead, left, and Houston guard Damian Dunn, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas – A day after earning the No. 1 ranking in the country according to the Associated Press, Houston showed they were worthy, beating the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, 67-59.

In a frantic finish, UC was able to outscore the Cougars 42-41 in the second half, but a season-low 17 points in the first half was too much to overcome.

L.J. Cryer led Houston with 22 points, 15 of those in the first half. Naismith Player of the Year candidate Jamal Shead had nine points and 11 assists.

UC was led by 11 points from Simas Lukošius and 11 points and nine boards from a resurgent Viktor Lakhin. The Bearcats actually outrebounded the Cougars by a dozen, 42-30 and outshot them 40% to 39%. Their downfall, as is the case with many teams against Houston, was 19 turnovers.

Cincinnati's late run falls short

Late in the half, UC went over five minutes without scoring, but they did surge late to narrow the gap. Houston had their own four-plus minute scoring drought to help.

The Texas Two-Step road swing for Cincinnati ended at the Fertitta Center with a crowd celebrating their every move. UC struggled in the second half to get the lead under 10 points. Starters John Newman III and Dan Skillings didn't even get in the scorebook until the second stanza. Skillings took the Bearcats within six with a steal and dunk in the final minutes.

Houston Cougars in command

Houston is now 25-3 (12-3 Big 12) with the Bearcats dropping to 16-12 (5-10 Big 12).

UC's last win in Houston was over seven years ago when the building was still known as the Hofheinz Pavilion and the Bearcats had pros like Jacob Evans III and Gary Clark in uniform.

Cincinnati Bearcats lose 3 in a row

The Bearcats haven't lost three straight since last season when they dropped a forgettable game at Northern Kentucky, then lost back-to-back to No. 12 Arizona and Ohio State in the Maui Invitational. Miller's longest run without a win was in his first season when the Bearcats dropped five straight between Feb. 20-March 2, 2021.

Swimming uphill due to early deficits

Down as many as 17 points early in the second half, the Bearcats got back-to-back triples from Jizzle James and John Newman III to cut the deficit to nine at 47-38 with 8:27 in the contest.

After a Lukošius long ball had UC down nine at 30-21, Bandaogo was whistled for a flagrant 1 foul. Jamal Shead sank both free throws, then on back-to-back possessions, Sharp delivered a pair of 3-balls giving Houston a 44-second 8-0 run and a 38-21 advantage.

Beware Sharp objects

UC had cut Houston's lead to 23-17 on a Day Day Thomas floater but that left the Cougars eight seconds. Jamal Shead found Emanuel Sharp open on the right side. Sharp's only score of the half was the trifecta that upped the Houston lead to 26-17 at the break. The 17 halftime points was a season-low for UC.

Mid-half run

The Bearcats were finally to find the hole and got within five at 16-11 on a Lukošius triple. Houston even went over three minutes without a score. By the next timeout at 3:04 UC was down 22-13, again stuck in another lengthy shooting funk.

Proverbial lid on bucket

By the under-12 timeout, the Bearcats had held Houston to 38% shooting, but they were at a dismal 13%, going 2-for-15 which included missing all four available lay-ups. Their rim appeared the size of those you see at county fairs, at least from a perspective standpoint.

Intimidating start

Though it was Houston's first game as the No. 1 team, the Fertitta Center seats were not filled. Still, the prompted crowd was loud and UC came out with the yips missing several early lay-ups and making just 1-of-10 of their shots before the first media break. That was a loose ball Aziz Bandaogo picked up and dunked home.

Simas Lukošius also picked up two fouls in the opening minutes and had to take an early seat.

Cougars impressive streak

In addition to getting the No. 1 rank this week, Houston has now been ranked for 81 consecutive weeks, the nation's longest streak.

Last game vs. No. 1?

Before Tuesday, the Bearcats last played a No. 1 in the regular season in the Las Vegas Holiday Classic, losing to unbeaten Illinois 67-45. It was the first loss of the season for that team led by Jason Maxiell.

UC's last win vs. a No. 1 was the Nov. 28, 1998 Great Alaskan Shootout win over Duke with the baseball pass from Ryan Fletcher redirected by Kenyon Martin to Melvin Levett for the dunk.

Next game

The Bearcats return home Saturday, March 2 against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 7 p.m. tip. Kansas State beat West Virginia Monday night, 94-90 in overtime.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: UC basketball falls vs. No. 1 Houston in Big 12 showdown