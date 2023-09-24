What we learned from Cincinnati Bearcats' first-ever Big 12 football game vs. Oklahoma

The first Big 12 football game in the history of the University of Cincinnati went down with pageantry but was short on points. Coach Scott Satterfield's Bearcats held Oklahoma to a season-low, but couldn't respond offensively, losing 20-6.

UC briefly led 3-0 on Carter Brown's 40-yard field goal. It was the first time all season the Sooners had trailed. However, UC would settle for field goals as no Bearcat players crossed into the end zone.

In the battle of veteran quarterbacks, Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel was 26-for-38 for 322 yards and a touchdown in advancing his team to 4-0. UC's Emory Jones was 22-for-41 passing for 235 yards with two interceptions.

While UC fans (attendance 38, 193) left disappointed, there was still some optimism afterward in the interview room in the loss to a program that has won seven national titles.

"This is what college football's all about!" Satterfield said. "I'm disappointed in the score but proud of the way our guys fought. I'm looking at the field and we're a little bit under-manned as the numbers go with depth issues and our guys are battling. They've got (hurt) shoulders, legs and they don't want to come off the field. I told them that's what championship teams are made of."

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield stands on the sideline late in the fourth quarter of the NCAA Big 12 football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma Sooners at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Bearcats lost their first Big 12 football game, 20-6, to the Sooners before a sellout crowd.

1. The proverbial 'Land of 6' was closed for business

The Bearcats' last touchdown came with 4:09 remaining in the Miami University loss on an Emory Jones 17-yard run for a 24-21 lead. Miami would then score 10 straight points to win in overtime. UC has now played over 64 minutes without a touchdown and haven't scored a touchdown in their last 15 drives. On Saturday, they were just 3-for-15 in on third downs.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Key Lawrence (12) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Evan Prater (3) in the second quarter of the NCAA Big 12 football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma Sooners at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

"I think Coach (Brent) Venables is one of the better defensive coaches in the country," Satterfield said. "In the throw game, we gave up some pressures. Even with that, with seven minutes to go, it's a two-possession game. But, we obviously need to find a way to get into the endzone, there's no question."

On the Oklahoma 26-yard line, Jones tried to force the ball to Xzavier Henderson in the endzone. Instead, OU's Key Lawrence, part of the double coverage, made the catch averting what might have tied the game.

"I threw the ball up and I didn't put enough juice on it," Jones said. "It was just floating in the air. Every pass after that I knew I had to rip the ball."

2. No question, the Sooners were swift

Gabriel was impressive moving the team, although UC actually ran 79 plays to Oklahoma's 72. Still, the veteran was able to answer any UC momentum with quick drives. After UC took the initial lead, he moved the Sooners 66 yards in 1:47 to take the lead for good in the first quarter. In the third quarter, when Brown booted a career-long 54-yarder, Gabriel responded by taking Oklahoma 75 yards in just under three minutes.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) scrambles away from Cincinnati Bearcats defensive end Jowon Briggs (0) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA Big 12 football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma Sooners at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Bearcats lost their first Big 12 football game, 20-6, to the Sooners before a sellout crowd.

3. Despite depth issues, UC's defense stepped up

Starting cornerback Sammy Anderson Jr. again didn't play and senior Deshawn Pace was suspended for the game for a violation of team rules. Taking the place of Pace at the "star" position was another Colerain High product, Ken Willis. Willis responded with nine tackles and a tackle for loss.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) is dragged down by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Ken Willis (27) in the second quarter of the NCAA Big 12 football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma Sooners at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

"We threw him in the fire, man your first start against Oklahoma!" Satterfield said. "I thought he played a really solid football game. A couple of times out of position to be expected, but he was flying around making tackles. I think it's going to help us down the road to have him available."

Said offensive lineman Luke Kandra, "They (defense) played their b***s off. They did all they could against one of the top offensive teams in the country to 20 points. It's frustrating to see them play their hearts out and just not do our part."

4. No Deshawn Pace, but he'll be on the plane to BYU

Pace was in uniform Saturday and will be Friday in Provo, Utah. Simply put, the Bearcat defense is better with him.

"He'll be back this week," Satterfield said. "We're opening our arms up to him bringing him back. He'll be ready to rock and roll this week."

Dorian Jones had one of UC's two sacks while Dontay Corleone had the other. Jones had 13 tackles to lead the Bearcats and was happy to see Willis respond.

"When somebody's down, it's just next man up," Jones said. "Ken did a great job coming in, being the next man up and doing his job. DP (Pace) is a great guy, I'd love to have him on the field, but next man up."

5. Either way, the charter leaves Thursday

The downside of Saturday's noon kick is Big 12 game No. 2 is on the road at BYU Friday night in Mountain time.

"We don't have a ton of depth so the guys that are out there are going to have to play," Satterfield said. "For us, this week it's going to be a lot more mental. Thursday we're on a plane flying across two time zones. We're playing really late Friday night."

CINCINNATI 3 0 3 0 6

OKLAHOMA 7 3 7 3 20

UC – Brown 40-yard FG

OU – Gabriel 5-yard pass to Anderson (Schmit kick)

OU –Schmit 34-yard FG

UC – Brown 54-yard FG

OU – Gabriel 1-yard run (Schmit kick)

OU – Schmit 30-yard FG

