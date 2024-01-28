What we learned from Cincinnati Bearcats Big 12 win vs. UCF Saturday at Fifth Third Arena

In a crucial Big 12 home date Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd, the Cincinnati Bearcats dug a massive halftime hole, then played their way out with a demonstrative second half to notch a Big 12 win over UCF, 68-57.

The Bearcats trailed by a season-high dozen at the half. They outscored the Knights 43-18 in the second half, holding the men of Johnny Dawkins to less than 21% shooting and denying the veteran coach his 300th career win.

Dan Skillings led the Bearcats with 21 points and seven rebounds. He made eight of his 14 shots, including going 2-for-6 from three-point range.

On his 21st birthday, Dan Skillings Jr. led UC with 21 points and seven rebounds with John Newman III adding 19 points and seven boards. Both had rim-rattling, crowd-pleasing dunks.

UCF was led by Marchelus Avery and Jaylin Sellers who had 19 points each. The Knights, minus starters Shemarri Allen and C.J. Walker, drop to 13-6 (3-4 Big 12). UC was without normal starter Viktor Lakhin and improves to 14-6 (3-4 Big 12).

UC outrebounded the Knights 39-29 and was 17-for-25 at the free throw line to UCF's 5-for-7.

Wes Miller's men had not won since taking down then-No. 19 TCU in overtime Jan. 14. The Bearcats now have back-to-back road games at West Virginia on Wednesday and Texas Tech next Saturday.

Final 4 minutes

Newman tied the game at 52 with a thunderous dunk and UCF called timeout with 4:24 left. UC made two possession stops. On a fast break, Day Day Thomas hit Skillings for a lay-in and the Bearcat led 54-52. The Bearcats got another hold and Skillings extended the lead with a 3-pointer at the other end.

Bearcats guard John Newman III (15) dunks over UCF Knights forward Omar Payne (5) in the second half. Newman finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and this thunderous dunk.

Once Skillings put UC up 57-52 they pulled away for the eventual 11-point victory.

Bearcats claw back in 2nd half

After a three-point play by Newman, UC trailed 45-43. Newman was fouled on a fast break and made another free throw to pull UC to 45-44, as close as they had been since late in the first half. Skillings tied the game at 48 at the 8:33 mark of the second half. A Thomas lay-in gave UC the lead back briefly for the first time in nearly 24 minutes.

For an 8th straight game, no halftime lead

UC led for almost the first seven minutes of the game, then when UCF blew by them the Bearcats didn't recover. Newman's jumper got them within 24-23 with 6:57 left in the half, but the Knights outscored them 15-4 from there. Skillings had eight early points, but none over the final 17 minutes of the period.

UCF led 39-27, making it the eighth straight game the Bearcats didn't have a halftime lead. Their last lead at the break was Dec. 22 vs. Stetson.

Quick out of gate, then a long pause

UC surged early with Simas Lukošius hitting a 3-pointer 13 seconds into the game. Skillings had eight points in a little over three minutes, and the Bearcats led 15-6. They then reversed field and were scoreless for a shade over five minutes until Thomas hit a jumper with 11:38 left in the half.

No Lakhin

Redshirt junior Viktor Lakhin did not appear on the floor for the Bearcats prior to the game, nor was he on the bench. He did participate in the day's shootaround. The last time Lakhin didn't start a game was March 5 of last season when he gave way to Kalu Ezipke for Senior Day.

UCF short-handed

The Knights missed guard Shemarri Allen (ankle injury) and forward C.J. Walker (undisclosed injury) from their starting lineup. Coming in they had averaged a combined 14.1 points per game.

Quad 2

While most Big 12 games offer up Quadrant 1 win opportunities that are counted heavily by the NCAA committee, Saturday's victory goes down as a Quad 2 as UCF was not ranked in the top 30 of the NCAA NET rankings. Should UCF remain in the top 75, a UC win Feb. 17 in Orlando would qualify as a Quad 1 since it would be a road victory. A UCF win vs. UC would have been a Quad 1 win (vs. Nos.1-75 on road).

Next game

UC travels to Morgantown to face West Virginia Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Mountaineers lost at Oklahoma State 70-66 Saturday.

