What We Learned: Certain Cowboys shut it down, turned it up and bust things open

The Dallas Cowboys played in a barometer game Monday Night against the rival Philadelphia Eagles. If the Cowboys were gonna be seen as a real contender, then beating Philadelphia wasn’t gonna be enough. Dallas needed to dominate, and after a 20-point blow out, it seems they did what was necessary.

The contest wasn’t close, Dallas accumulated 27 first downs to the Eagles 12. They won the turnover battle, had nearly ten more minutes of time of possession, almost 100 more rushing yards, and just under 20 more plays. If not for one defensive play by the Eagles and a missed touchdown on a replay review of a Dak Prescott quarterback sneak, then this game could’ve been a five-touchdown romp.

There is a lot that can be learned in a big, intra-division blowout win like this and here are some of the things that bode well for the future of the team.

The demise of Ezekiel Elliott has been greatly exaggerated

In the season opener the Dallas Cowboys chose to avoid the strength of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense by just not running the ball often. In that game, Elliott could’ve been the most important player behind quarterback Dak Prescott. He played like a wild man in blitz pick up and kept Prescott upright all game. For the contract that comes with Elliott, fans don’t want just a blocker, they want the rush yards, but his play was extremely impactful.

In Week 2 a very good performance from Elliott was overshadowed by a great performance by Tony Pollard. Elliott averaged 4.4 yards per carry on 16 rush attempts and added a TD. Kellen Moore saw a weakness in the Chargers defense though and Pollard was used to exploit it with his speed to get wide. Cowboys used shotgun sweeps multiple times and Pollard had over 100 yards on an 8.4 yard average. This lead to a lot of talk on sports television, radio and podcasts that Pollard should be the teams starting running back, but Elliott actual had a solid game as well.

For the game against the division rival Eagles, Elliott became more of a work horse, wearing down the opposition with every tackle they tried to make. He ended up with six more attempts than Pollard, 35 more yards, and the only two official touchdowns rushing. Elliott lead the team with 5.6 yards per carry, and was out resting in the fourth quarter or he would’ve gained the five yards needed to go over 100 yards rushing for the day.

Elliott worked hard this off-season after the worst results of his football career in 2020. Coordinator Kellen Moore has a team-specific game plan for his offense, and is using his duo of backs very effectively. The big contract always looms large, but fans shouldn’t over analyze the increased usage rate of Pollard into a negative towards Elliott.

Trevon Diggs is a legitimate shutdown corner

Trevon Diggs might be looking at a Madden ratings adjustment upcoming soon. At 72 overall Diggs is the third-highest rated cornerback on the Cowboys but make no mistake he is the top corner by a large margin in real life. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has sent Diggs with the opposing teams top receiver all three games, and he absolutely has delivered.

In Week 1 Diggs was tasked with matching up with Mike Evans. Evans has reached 1,000 yards all seven years of his career and has Tom Brady to get him the ball. Diggs held him to just one catch on only three targets and ten yards, while adding an interception. By contrast Evans just put up eight receptions for 106 yards against the vaunted secondary of the Los Angeles Rams.

Diggs traveled with Keenan Allen in the second game of the season and although Allen was able to connect on a couple chunk plays he only had four receptions all game and never scored. Diggs became the first Cowboys player since Roy Williams to intercept a ball in the first two games of the season as well.

Diggs next match up was his former Alabama Crimson Tide teammate, DeVonta Smith. He’s who the Eagles traded with the Cowboys to move up and get. Diggs ended up having as many pass deflections as he allowed receptions. Smith ended the night with three receptions for 28 yards. Diggs had two tackles, three pass deflections, and a pick-six interception to break the game open at the start of the second half. That third interception made him the first Cowboys corner to do that in the first three games since Everson Walls in 1985. If Diggs continues this trajectory opposing quarterbacks are going to just avoid throwing the ball in his direection.

Dalton Schultz is the teams top tight end

Going into the season the Cowboys had a competition for the starting tight end position. Blake Jarwin was considered the front runner by many with his contract and big-play traits. While Jarwin was the potential guy, Schultz started all of last season and brought real production. He put up 63 receptions, for 615 yards and four touchdowns. While those aren’t Travis Kelce type numbers, it was comparable to the NFC Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, who had 63 catches for 654 yards and just one touchdown himself.

Schultz is Jason Witten like, an acceptable blocker who doesn’t win with athleticism but rather smart route running, understanding of zones and man beaters.

Many analysts thought Moore would look for the big play, stretch-the-seam option of Jarwin. From training camp through preseason, and now in the real games, Schultz has made himself impossible to ignore and has taken over as the top tight end role. In the first two weeks, Schultz out-snapped Jarwin with 70 percent of the snaps compared to 53.

Going into the match up with Philadelphia, the stats between the two guys were close. Schultz had eight receptions for 63 yards, Jarwin brought in six catches for 57, and neither guy had a TD. Schultz took a step forward on the Monday night stage.

The Eagles defense had locked up the tight end position through two weeks. Rookie phenom prospect Kyle Pitts was held to only 31 yards on four receptions and all-pro TE George Kittle had only 17 yards on four receptions himself. Jarwin was only able to bring in two balls for 14 yards on 56 percent of the snaps, Schultz though was Cowboys top pass catcher on the night. He had six receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Dallas was down Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper was clearly limited with a cracked rib, and Dalton Schultz stepped right in and became Prescott’s top target, solidifying his spot as the team’s top TE.

The Cowboys have hit on game changers in the draft.....again

In the 2020 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys nailed their top two picks as well as any team possibly could. Leaving any draft with arguably the best wide receiver and then the best corner in the draft is exceptional work for Will McClay and the Dallas front office. CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs

The 2021 draft may have brought in another two game changers as well. Micah Parsons is clear and obvious. Parsons has been so unbelievable through the first three games that even the fans who didn’t want an off-ball linebacker, are singing his praises and buying his jersey. In the first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Parsons played LB. He lead all linebackers on Dallas with 51 snaps, and forced more tight window throws then any LB in the league Week 1.

The next game against the Chargers he had to move to defensive end out of necessity with Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory out. He lead all defensive ends in pass rush win rate, and pressures. Parsons got his first sack, and hit the QB four more times as well. Last night Parsons went up even another level against a duel threat QB like Jalen Hurts. The typical stat line doesn’t pop, four tackles, only a half a sack, and a pass deflection, but here’s a tweet from @NextGenStats that shows his true impact.

In his third career NFL game, Micah Parsons led the Cowboys in QB pressures (5), pass rush get-off (0.87 seconds) and hustle stops (3). Only two defenders have finished with more hustle stops in a game this season (Budda Baker & Jessie Bates, 4).#DALvsPHI | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/x6R1cxwME5 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 28, 2021

Parsons is easily a front runner for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, and he is just scratching the surface at both LB and DE. He was expected to be a game changer, and he has lived up to it, but the second game changer has come as more of a surprise.

Osa Odighizuwa was drafted to little fanfare as pick No. 75 but so far he has been a playmaker at defensive tackle. When Neville Gallimore went down with a dislocated elbow, Cowboys Nation was nervous about the three technique position. Quinton Bohanna, Brent Urban, Carlos Watkins, and Justin Hamilton were all solid players at defensive tackle, but are more suited to play one technique. Odighizuwa fits the style of the 3T, but as a rookie it was unknown if he could make an immediate impact or hold up to a large number of snaps. The only question left now is does Gallimore get to start again when he gets back, or is Odighizuwa now entrenched as the starter?

Odighizuwa is tied for the team lead in sacks and second in hurries and pressures, to Parsons.. Odighizuwa has ten pressures, seven hurries, and two sacks on the season, while adding a pressure rate of over 10%. He is a very rare rookie player. At only 6-foot-2, and 280 pounds he is a prototypical player at a 3T, and he played 19 snaps from that position against the Eagles. He also has the size to play a defensive end in an odd front, and he did that for ten snaps as well. The unexpected position was nose tackle, where he is very undersized, and he even played four snaps there.

Parsons and Odighizuwa will only get better with experience. The more time in the weight room they get to build up strength, the better conditioned they’ll be. They will also be fresher with the return of Gallimore and Lawrence over the next month or so. Expectations are now sky high, how many times can they continue to exceed them is the question.

Jayron Kearse could be the starting safety

Donovan Wilson was a big playmaker for the Cowboys defense last season. He flew around the field, making tough hits, and he seemed to create momentum plays for his team. Kearse was a journeyman safety thought to be brought in to be a special teams contributor. There is a chance if Malik Hooker wasn’t just off the COVID-19 protocols, Kearse wouldn’t even have seen the field. Damontae Kazee and Hooker could’ve played the deep safeties, while Wilson took Kearse’s spot in the big nickel role up near the line of scrimmage. Kearse did play a lot of snaps though, and he tied for the team lead in tackles with 11.

The great game Kearse played in the opener opened the door for him to get the start in Week 2 after Wilson hurt his groin. Playing well again, he had six tackles, one for a loss, a QB hit while playing 97 percent of the defensive snaps. Kearse even had an interception called back by a very questionable penalty.

In the match up with the Eagles, Kearse played 93 percent of the snaps, staying in the box yet again. 80 percent of the time he lined up in the box, at the line of scrimmage or in the slot and added five tackles and a pass deflection.

The saying goes one can’t lose your job to injury, but in the NFL that just isn’t true. Dan Quinn might think if it isn’t broke don’t fix it, and leave Kearse to start and mix in Wilson depending on match ups.

Conclusion

The Cowboys are one minute and 24 seconds from being 3-0 on the year with many back ups and rookies being relied upon for large snap counts. The offense is going as expected, and the defense is doing better than anybody could’ve ever expected. With the returns of players like Lawrence, Donovan, Gallimore, Trysten Hill, Michael Gallup and La’el Collins all imminent, the Cowboys look to have the talent and depth to be a real contender in the NFC.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the About the Cowboys Podcast.

