What we learned from Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut with Indiana Fever

Candace Parker announced retirement after 16 seasons in WNBA
WNBA legend Candace Parker has announced her retirement following a wildly successful career full of individual accolades and team championships in virtually every stop she made
Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell
FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women's basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.
How the Mavericks seized control of the series against the Clippers | No Cap Room
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and senior NBA writer Dan Devine discuss the keys to Dallas' lopsided win over Los Angeles in Game 5 and what the Clippers need to do to extend the series. Hear the full conversation on "No Cap Room" - part of the "Ball Don't Lie" podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa Weatherspoon
The Chicago Sky added the dominant frontcourt duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft. GM Jeff Pagliocca explains the picks and why the franchise has high hopes under head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon.
Steph wins NBA Clutch Player of the Year award
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry wins the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award after leading the league in clutch points with 189, field goals with 59 and 3-pointers with 32.
Will LeBron James return to the Lakers next season? | Devine Intervention
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by The Athletic's Trey Kerby to discuss whether the 39-year-old superstar is returning to Los Angeles and what the Lakers' future looks like. Hear the full conversation on "Devine Intervention" - part of the "Ball Don't Lie" podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
How Luka Doncic and the Mavs' D evened their series against the Clippers | Good Word with Goodwill
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill and NBA contributor Tom Haberstroh discuss Dallas' adjustment on defense that helped stifle Los Angeles' big three and even the series at 1-1. Hear the full conversation on "Good Word with Goodwill" - part of the "Ball Don't Lie" podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
What we learned from Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut with Indiana Fever
The Iowa superstar scored 21 points in the Fever's WNBA exhibition game at Dallas on Friday night.