What we learned from the Bills’ win over the Steelers

Here are six things we learned from the Buffalo Bills’ 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5:

Gabe Davis is healthy

Gabe Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Buffalo offensive lineman Dion Dawkins might’ve said it best. Post-Steelers win, Dawkins said Gabe Davis is not back.

Dawkins said the Bills receiver is just… healthy.

He sure looked it. Davis had a game-high 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns on three catches.

Back, healthy, whatever it is, Davis is that.

We're taking Stef for granted

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Bills receivers, because of Davis, we heard little about Stefon Diggs after the 38-3 win against the Steelers.

Which is kind of funny… how used to his successes is Buffalo? Diggs had eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown… and it hilariously felt like a “slow day” for him at the office…

There's still hope for the O-line

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Diggs and Davis didn’t do it all alone.

Yes, quarterback Josh Allen played his part. He had a career-high 424 passing yards against Pittsburgh.

But another reason the Bills offense just rolled the Steelers defense was the offensive line. For perhaps the first time this season, or at least the first time in a few weeks, Buffalo’s play in the trenches was near flawless.

The Steelers only had one QB hit and the running game clicked. Rusher Devin Singletary averaged seven yards per carry.

There’s some reason to believe in this line… for now.

Blowouts are still on the table

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Final score: 38-3.

After a few weeks of close calls, we know the Bills still have a blowout or two in their back pocket.

Not that Buffalo doubted it all that much.

Depth looks good

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Khalil Shakir #10 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

There were several players on both sides of the ball that were thrust into important positions. Most of them proved they can handle that spotlight.

Rookie wide Khalil Shakir had three catches for 75 yards, including his first-career touchdown. Receiver Isaiah Hodgins also had his first catch in the NFL. Both stepped up with Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) out.

Finally on offense, tight end Quinton Morris flashed a few times despite his goal line fumble. Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) was a scratch.

Defensively, the secondary included a starting safety duo of Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson once again. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson notched a team-high 11 tackles filling in for Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring).

The Bills still only gave up three points.

Kaiir needs some work

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) makes a catch with Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

While cornerback Kaiir Elam filled in and had his first-career interception, he left room for improvement. According to Pro Football Focus, the first-round rookie targeted 13 times. He allowed 10 catches for 126 yards.

