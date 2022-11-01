What we learned from the Bills’ win over the Packers

Here are five things we learned from the Buffalo Bills’ 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8:

The Bills can win without the best Allen

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Josh Allen was a lowly 13-for-25 passing with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions in Week 8 against the Packers. At only 218 passing yards included in that, it was clearly the quarterback’s worst game of 2022.

But… Buffalo still won without A-plus Allen. Never a bad thing to have that happen.

Defense can shutdown a great QB

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured in the pocket by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers found some space in the Bills’ beaten up secondary, scoring two touchdowns. Overall, Buffalo still shut him down.

The revamped Bills’ pass rush did a great job, from Greg Rousseau popping up with another sack to Tim Settle starting to… settle in… with a few plays of his own.

Run defense a concern?

Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33)Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers averaged 6.7 yards per carry. Green Bay was led by 143 yards from Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion had another 54.

The Bills run defense was exposed. Hopefully that’s not a trend that will continue.

Singletary is rolling

Bills running back Devin Singletary (USAT photo)

Another game, another time the Bills could depend on their own rushing attack. It would be nice if Buffalo’s offensive line could have a great spell pass protecting too, but their rejuvenated play opening holes for Singletary has been a welcomed sight.

Singletary had 67 rushing yards, averaging 4.8 per carry. Rookie James Cook added another 35 yards on five carries.

Diggs still doesn't like the Packers

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Despite leaving the NFC North when the Vikings traded him to the Bills, Stefon Diggs still holds onto some hate for the Packers and cornerback Jaire Alexander. Their jawing went on before, during and after the game… one where Diggs played very well.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire