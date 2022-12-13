What we learned from the Bills’ win over the Jets

Here are five things we learned from the Buffalo Bills’ 20-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 14:

Pass rush passing tests without Von

Jets running back Michael Carter (32) is tackled by Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

It was a bad day to be Mike White on Sunday. Seriously. He was hit so often by the Bills’ pass rush, the Jets QB had to go get checked out at the hospital following the 20-12 win for Buffalo.

Leading the way in Week 14 in this department was Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau. He had two sacks, while others laying some hits on White included linebacker Matt Milano and edge defenders AJ Epenesa and Shaq Lawson.

The Bills showed Buffalo they can still get after an opponent without Von Miller.

Not smooth sailing for offense

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Since quarterback Josh Allen sustained an elbow injury, things have felt a little off for him on occasion. The weather undoubtedly did not help against the Jets, but those around Allen had struggles too. Receivers didn’t get a ton of separation and the rushing attack was subpar.

Unfortunately, Buffalo is learning to not always expect their offense to roll an opponent. There is still time to change that down the stretch run.

Tre is fully back

Bills cornerback Tra’Davious White (USAT photo)

For the first time since knee injury in 2021, White played every single snap on defense for the Bills. We now know White is fully back after being eased into the lineup in recent weeks.

But cornerback will be fluid

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson spins out a tackle by Bills Dane Jackson. (USAT photo)

Speaking of cornerbacks, the situation aside from White is going to be very fluid from game-to-game. The recent breakdown:

Rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam was inactive against the New England Patriots in Week 14. Xavier Rhodes starts.

Against the Jets, Rhodes is inactive after playing the most cornerback snaps of anything versus the Pats.

Elam is active against the Jets, but Jackson starts and plays all the snaps against them.

What’s next? Stay tuned.

Rushing attack not there when needed

James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The ground game on the Bills’ offense has played well in recent weeks. Rookie James Cook has stood out.

In those contests, Buffalo did not need them. Not like they did against New York.

With the weather, the ground game was the way to go. Devin Singletary had a decent 4.9 yards per carry but only 39 total. Cook had six yards… on four carries.

