What we learned from the Bills’ win over the Dolphins

Here are five things we learned from the Buffalo Bills’ (11-3) 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins (8-6) in Week 15:

Josh hasn't lost it

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

There probably weren’t many doubters of Josh Allen in western New York. This one is a bit more for the national narrative.

Over the course of the last few weeks the Bills haven’t won in spite of their QB. Rather, he’s been part of the puzzle that had some turnover issues for a bit. An elbow injury has likely played a part.

After that, some might have wondered if he could carry the team, when needed, down the stretch.

Saturday answered that for us: Yes he still can.

Bills can win close ones after all

Bills head coach Sean McDermott Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Remember 2021? How about earlier this year? The Bills simply were a team that couldn’t win the close ones. Not Buffalo, no way. A blowout or bust.

The Bills have won five-straight games. Quietly, they’ve won four of them by one score.

So much for that.

Dawson's got something going

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88)Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

At long last, tight end Dawson Knox is getting involved in the offense.

Yes, a tight end has responsibilities that go under the radar like their blocking duties. However, after one signs an extension like Knox did, you expect something more on offense.

For two-straight games, Knox has done exactly that. Against the Dolphins, he led the Bills in catches (6) and yards (98) while adding a touchdown. Knox led Buffalo in both of those categories for two-straight outings.

Tackling is hard (or looks it)

Bills Matt Milano ((USAT photo)

No one here is going to suggest they can tackle anyone at a NFL. Matt Milano, Damar Hamlin, and other Bills defenders are much better at tackling than anyone at Bills Wire could ever imagine being.

Having said that, with the high standard we hold this team to, Buffalo made tackling look very difficult against the Dolphins. Way too many times Miami’s playmakers got away for extra yards.

Story continues

O-line might be in trouble

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Bills haven’t had much of an offensive line in recent memory. Ahead of hosting the Dolphins, Pro Football Focus ranked Buffalo’s O-line as only the 26th best in the NFL.

Things are likely going to go worse in PFF’s rankings after the Miami matchup because of injury. Ryan Bates (calf) was already inactive and center Mitch Morse (concussion) left the game and did not return.

Morse has a history of concussions, so he status is concerning for that reason. Not to mention, the entire group looked worse without him.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire