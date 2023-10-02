What we learned from the Bills’ win over the Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills created a seismic shift in the AFC, as the Bills vaulted to the top of the AFC East standings with a dominant 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

The game, which featured the top two offenses in the NFL, saw Buffalo take complete control and remind anywho about who is the top dog in the division.

Here are six things we learned from the Bills’ win over the Dolphins:

The Bills are the top dog in the AFC East

The Week 1 loss to the New York Jets is an outlier. The Jets have struggled mightily over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, the Dolphins, who were the league’s darling after a historic 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3, couldn’t keep pace with the Bills.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel conceded that his squad was humbled by the loss.

Buffalo dominated the Dolphins in every aspect of the game. Buffalo’s offense stampeded over the Miami defense with six touchdowns. Josh Allen accounted for five scores on his own.

Sean McDermott’s defense stopped the Dolphins in their tracks early, forcing punts and turnovers throughout the final two-and-a-half quarters of the game. Anytime the Dolphins attempted to get back in the game, they were stonewalled by a tenacious Bills defense.

Josh Allen still owns the Dolphins

It was a heck of a day for the Bills signal caller. Allen earned a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3. He threw as many touchdowns as incompletions (four). For good measure, he added a rushing touchdown to his ledger.

All told, Allen went 21-of -25 for 320 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He added 17 rushing yards on four carries and the aforementioned touchdown on the ground.

Entering the game, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa was rocketing up the MVP boards. Allen’s performance on Sunday reminded people that they should be considering the Buffalo’s QB1 as a leading candidate.

Stefon Diggs is HIM

Diggs put the Dolphins secondary on skates. Half of his six receptions found the end zone. Diggs had a spectacular spin which left two Dolphins defenders in the dust on the way to the end zone.

All in all, Diggs’ six receptions totaled 120 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions. He was a complete problem for Miami cornerback Kader Kohou, who was largely unsuccessful at tracking Diggs throughout the game.

The defense is creeping into elite territory

Miami’s opening two drives indicated that this would be a high-scoring affair, with both offenses trading scores. Instead, the Bills defense stifled the Miami offense. The Dolphins were forced to punt on their third offensive drive. From that series, it seemed the Bills defense was always a step ahead in this game.

Buffalo recorded four sacks and forced two fourth-and-outs that ended with sacks, nine quarterback hits, two forced fumbles (one for loss), and an interception.

Entering Sunday night’s games, Buffalo is third in the league in points allowed, behind Dallas and Kansas City.

The gameplan was awesome

The defensive gameplan stunted the dynamic Miami offense. Buffalo worked well to prevent big plays against the Dolphins.

For all of the talk of McDaniel being a coaching genius for how he is utilizing all of the speed on Miami’s offense, it went for naught Sunday. Buffalo held the Dolphins to 20 points. After McDermott made adjustments midway through the second quarter, it was Buffalo who had the upper hand. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said the Bills cornerbacks “had no fear in their eyes because they knew they had help over the top.”

This followed along with the Bills winning in the trenches. Buffalo’s defensive line won battles at the scrimmage and the linebackers flew everywhere preventing any damage over the middle. The secondary kept things under wraps, not allowing Hill and Jaylen Waddle to find room behind the unit.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey did a masterful job of playcalling. Dorsey gave Allen many options, and the quarterback picked the Dolphins apart with ease. Buffalo has balanced an efficient running attack with an aerial attack that moves the ball with ease. When necessary, Allen can go for the big play. However, with better intermediate options, Allen doesn’t have to force balls. The plan produced one of the most efficient games in Bills history.

The secondary hold its own

Buffalo’s secondary was hit by the injury bug entering the game. Jordan Poyer did not suit up due to a knee injury. Taylor Rapp did well in Poyer’s place.

The Bills proceeded to see Micah Hyde and Christian Benford leave the game with ailments. Both players returned to the game. Tre’Davious White suffered what many fear to be a serious injury.

Buffalo’s secondary continued to dominate the Dolphins throughout all of this. Dane Jackson stepped up big on Sunday. He will surely have a larger role moving forward.

