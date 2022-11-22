What we learned from the Bills’ win over the Browns

Here are five things we learned from the Buffalo Bills’ 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11:

They can shake off the rust

The Bills won and in the end it wasn’t exactly close (the Browns scored in garbage time). But Buffalo did not start this one very well.

Instead, Cleveland came out and scored on their first drive. The Bills went three-and-out. That momentum carried over for both teams over the course of the next series or two.

It’s possible that the snow storm played a part here. The Bills had limited opportunity to practice this week and just getting the team to Detroit turned out to be an adventure in itself.

In the end, Buffalo shook off any rust or lack of preparation time to win. It takes a talented team to do that.

Ground game can roll

Devin Singletary and James Cook both were given opportunities to get into a groove in this one. It worked.

Both recorded 86 rushing yards and Singletary scored a touchdown. While we learned here the Bills have a good rushing attack if they give it a chance, hopefully the coaching staff took notes as well. It doesn’t always have to be on quarterback Josh Allen, who had some struggles again.

There are no excuses left with Milano

No excuses… aimed at the national onlookers here. Linebacker Matt Milano was a defensive MVP for the Bills against the Browns.

He had 12 total tackles, including three for loss, with a sack and a fumble recovery. Milano is overlooked at this point in his career, but how can that happen again? Seems impossible.

Dangerous D-line

Helping Milano was a heck of an effort from the defensive line… really up-and-down it.

With Buffalo up 22-10, DaQuan Jones blocked a field goal. Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson made back-to-back stops against Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett on sneaks.

Ed Oliver was at home in Brissett’s face. He was all over Cleveland’s backfield, notching five tackles, three of which were for a loss.

Boogie Basham, stepping into a larger role with AJ Epenesa injured early, was in on the play where the Browns fumbled.

All of that and we haven’t even mentioned Von Miller’s name plus the fact that Browns rusher Nick Chubb was held to just 19 rushing yards.

Maybe we need Tre... like now...

Plenty of good from the Bills defense against the Browns. The cornerbacks didn’t exactly play a big part in that.

Instead, the likes of Christian Benford and Dane Jackson struggled. So much so, Xavier Rhodes, got some snaps. He was called up from the practice squad for the first time.

Next week might be a great time to potentially get Tre’Davious White back out there…

