What we learned from Bills’ preseason win over the Bears

The Buffalo Bills made it look awfully easy from start to finish against the Chicago Bears in their second preseason game. The Bills leave Chicago with a 41-15 win.

As is always the case in the preseason, there were plenty of things to note in the contest when reading between the lines.

Here are eight things we learned from the Bills’ preseason win over the Bears:

Punt return battle heating up

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie assumed the role of punt returner with Andre Roberts' departure this offseason. But McKenzie's role could be threatened by Bills draft pick Marquez Stevenson. McKenzie had a mixed afternoon. He muffed one of his attempts and returned a punt 35 yards. Stevenson returned his lone opportunity 79 yards for a touchdown. The battle for depth roster spots in Buffalo's wide receiver room is intensifying.

QB controversy in Orchard Park?

QB Mitchell Trubisky

Maybe quarterback Josh Allen wants to take a couple of preseason snaps now. Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky torched his former team going 20-for-28 passing for 221 yards and a touchdown in the first half. The presumed backup looked sharp throwing to depth wideouts against the Bears. He's clearly taken on to Brian Daboll's offensive system quickly and showed why the Bills thought he was a better option than Matt Barkley.

Bills get banged up

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

Just staying healthy is the most important mantra of the preseason. The Bills lost a few players to injury throughout Saturday's game. Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips left with a knee injury, cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a stinger, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer and cornerback Cam Lewis were each looked at by trainers as well. The Bills also lost Stevenson due to a foot/ankle injury, and offensive tackles Spencer Brown and Tommy Doyle to knee injuries. All of a sudden the Bills' status as a healthy team is in question.

Singletary's strong summer will continue

Running back Devin Singletary

The summer of Devin Singletary had a strong day against the Bears. The third-year running back only had three touches but looked impressive while doing so. B ears defenders flung themselves at Singletary in the open field failing to bring him down. He capped his day with a 14-yard touchdown run on fourth down where he was all by himself. We're learning that the running back of Singletary's rookie year might be back.

Matt Haack can't find his footing

Punter Matt Haack

The Bills brought in former Miami Dolphin Matt Haack to take over the punting duties for Corey Bojorquez this offseason. Haack was inconsistent firing off punts of 29, 34, 47, and 54 yards against the Bears.

Fromm moving up the depth chart

Quarterback Jake Fromm

The Bills flipped their quarterback rotation in their second preseason game. Second-year QB Jake Fromm entered before Davis Webb against the Bears. Each QB played one quarter. Fromm finished 3-for-7 passing for 20 yards and was sacked twice. Webb was 4-for-6 with 30 yards and he was sacked once. Each had more playing time last week against the Lions. Fromm led the Bills to a last-minute game-winning drive against the Lions. Versus the Bears both showed why they're backups at best.

Andre Smith popping off ... literally

Linebacker Andre Smith

Linebacker Andre Smith is making himself a strong candidate for a backup linebacker spot. Last week he intercepted a pass that was called back due to a penalty and this week took off Bears quarterback Justin Fields' helmet on a sack. He led Buffalo with eight tackles against Detroit and co-led with Boogie Basham against Chicago with five tackles. Smith also has one pass defensed and one tackle for loss.

Reggie Gilliam getting his snaps

Reggie Gilliam, armed with a new number 41 this season, led the Bills in carries on Saturday. He rushed eight times for 24 yards and had two touchdowns. Buffalo didn't utilize the fullback much in 2020 but Daboll showed jumbo packages with the sophomore as a dummy, lead blocker, and rusher against the Bears.

