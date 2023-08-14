What we learned from the Bills’ preseason win over the Colts

Here are five things we learned from the Buffalo Bills’ 23-19 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts:

QB2 battle

After the game head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that there is a backup quarterback competition between Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley.

That came after Barkley outperformed Allen against the Colts. But it has to be kept in realistic terms: Barkley is experienced in the Bills system and played against third-string defenders. He might get a deserved chance against the second-team defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.

Bills defense looks aggressive but bends

It was the first time Sean McDermott took over the play-calling duties for the Bills defense. There were plays to be found such as Dane Jackson’s interception and some sacks as it looked like the coach was not scared to pressure the opposing team.

But the Colts did find ways to move that ball. Indy rang up 16 first downs and 195 yards of offense, 88 of that coming on a 12-play drive that ended with a touchdown.

Dane back in first?

Speaking of Jackson, he only played a couple of snaps. In this case, that’s a good thing. After his interception, Jackson didn’t come back into the contest and left the field with most of the starters.

It remains to be seen what happens against the Steelers, but it could be telling. If Jackson leaves the field in Pittsburgh early again, that will indicate Jackson won the No. 2 cornerback battle against Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford. Both of them saw extended playing time after Jackson left the game.

Damar looks fully back

In his first full football game since his return from cardiac arrest… Hamlin looked like a football player. He made three tackles, including a fourth-down stop.

Latavius Murray isn't old

With Damien Harris missing Saturday’s game due to a knee injury, Latavius Murray handled the load. The 33-year-old looked good. He ran for 18 yards and caught three passes for 21 yards. Murray’s aggressive running impressed.

