What we learned from the Bills’ loss to the Vikings

Here are seven things we learned from the Buffalo Bills’ 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10:

McDermott's Bills can choke

Bills head coach Sean McDermott (USAT photo)

The Bills had a 17-point lead which they gave up. That is the largest one they’ve ever surrendered en route to a loss during Sean McDermott’s tenure as head coach in Buffalo.

Not only that, the Bills (6-3) gave up a double-digit lead at halftime a week prior to the New York Jets. We’ve seen some back-and-forth battles that Buffalo has fallen short in during McDermott’s tenure, however, it’s hard to think anything other than the past two games being the worst choke job by the team in a long time.

Josh's elbow seems fine

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

We’ll get to more on Allen–But we can start with his physical health here. Playing with an elbow injury, Allen looked fine dealing with any potential pain.

According to a report prior to kickoff, the Bills started Allen because doctors said he could not injure it any further. It seems likely that he’ll probably take practices slow for the next couple of weeks as he did prior to kickoff on Sunday.

Still time to worry about Josh

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Having said all that, the mental aspect of football is the side of things Allen must be struggling with right now. He’s making big plays, but his new-found problem turning the ball over in the red zone (and in general) which we’ve learned about in recent weeks is sinking the Bills.

Last week, we said it might be time to worry about Allen. We’re still there.

Bend and sometimes don't break defense

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills defense gave up 33 points. By no means was it a great day at the office.

However, there were turnovers. A couple of interceptions were nice.

Plus, the only reason Buffalo had a chance to pull off the win over Minnesota was because of two separate goal line stops, one in the fourth quarter and one in overtime.

Story continues

This group can put any mistake behind them and still be clutch. A bit of a “don’t blink” type of feeling as Von Miller likes to say.

Stef can get some help

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t you worry, Stefon Diggs led the way for the Bills’ receivers. Buffalo’s No. 1 had 12 catches for 128 yards. He also had an improbable one-handed catch.

Diggs did get some help, thankfully. That comes after a couple times in the past few weeks, he did not.

Against the Vikings, Gabe Davis had a great catch of his own for a touchdown. His final stat line read six catches for 93 yards.

Toss tight end Dawson Knox in there, too. He had four grabs for 57 yards including clutch ones like Davis in overtime.

Injury concerns, still not great

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (USAT photo)

Tremaine Edmunds (groin) left and did not return against Minnesota. But what we’re more getting at: Can Buffalo get healthy, please?

Props to the Vikings. Great comeback.

No Jordan Poyer (elbow).

No Greg Rousseau (ankle).

No Micah Hyde (season-ending IR).

No Tre’Davious White (knee).

We learned… the outcome really could have been different with a healthy defense…

Bills are no longer the belle of the ball

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills ] (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills are no longer in first place in the AFC East. Now it’s Buffalo in third.

The Bills are barely in the playoffs right now, too. The standings were unforgiving to Buffalo after that loss.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire