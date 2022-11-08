What we learned from the Bills’ loss to the Jets

Here are five things we learned from the Buffalo Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets in Week 9:

Time to worry a little about Josh

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Josh Allen had two interceptions in New York. He also did not feel the pressure late, giving up a huge loss of yards on a fumble.

Things did not go well for Allen throwing the ball. It’s time to be a little concerned because for the first time since perhaps his rookie year, we’ve now seen Allen struggle in back-to-back games.

Bills lose in the trenches

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

It wasn’t all on the QB. His offensive line was brutal in protection, at times, against the Jets. Allen was sacked five times, which seems like an even higher amount considering his mobility. In total, the Jets had eight QB hits.

Finally, Buffalo averaged 3.4 yards per carry with their running backs in New York. After a few weeks of getting it going run blocking, Buffalo didn’t really even try to do it.

Injury bug isn't gone

Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It looks like the injury bug was just in hiding for the Bills.

First, pass rusher Greg Rousseau went down with an ankle injury against the Jets. Now he’s considered to have a “week-to-week” problem. Cornerback Kaiir Elam suffered an ankle issue of his own, but returned late after missing a few series.

Additionally, Buffalo had the likes of safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee), and linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) inactive.

Hopefully the Bills can get one of two of these guys back in the lineup in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Run defense needs fixing

James Robinson #23 of the New York Jets (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After the Packers ran all over the Bills a week ago, the Jets did the same. In total, the Jets had 174 rushing yards.

Following the game a few Buffalo defenders said that New York did similar things that Green Bay had done the week prior. Time to address that, ASAP.

Story continues

The AFC East is tight

Jets running back James Robinson (23) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bills: 6-2 Jets: 6-3 Dolphins: 6-3 Patriots: 5-4

All of a sudden, the Bills’ two-year AFC East title streak is looking on thin ice. A lot of football is still to come.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire