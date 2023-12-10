What we learned from another Cincinnati Bearcats' loss to Xavier Musketeers

Takeaways from Bearcats' loss in Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout No. 91

On a dreary, gray day the sun shined inside the Cintas Center. Xavier's Musketeers have now won five straight Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootouts taking Saturday's affair 84-79.

Quincy Olivari led all scorers with 27 points and was 6-for-8 from the 3-point line. Dayvion McKnight added 18 and Desmond Claude had 11 and Abou Ousmane 10. UC was led by Jizzle James in his first Shootout with 19 points. John Newman III in his final Shootout had 18. Day Day Thomas added 15 in his first rivalry game.

The Musketeers hits eight treys for the evening, while UC made just five. The Bearcats haven't won the Shootout since 2018 and it's still been 22 years since the last victory at Cintas Center.

Xavier grabbed early momentum on the Bearcats and led by eight at halftime. UC did briefly lead in the game but for less than two total minutes. Sean Miller's squad repeatedly had a response to every brief Bearcat run.

Xavier evens their record at 5-5 and breaks a three-game skid at Cintas Center. For the Bearcats, the first loss comes less than four miles from their home gym where they haven't ventured far. Other than their road trip to Washington D.C. to play Howard, UC's has come to Xavier and will play at the Heritage Bank Center vs. Dayton next Saturday night.

Their next road trip is the Big 12 opener at BYU Jan. 6. UC is 7-1.

Cincinnati offense slow of the gate (again)

As has been the case recently in the rivalry, Xavier had the opening spurt. Aziz Bandaogo and Abou Ousmane tussled on a jump ball in front of the Xavier students. When Ousmane gestured to the fans, the noise increased and the Musketeers had some early momentum.

They had a 9-6 advantage at the first media timeout thanks to a Quincy Olivari 3-pointer. Xavier would lead by as many as eight points on a Dayvion McKnight driving lay-up, but the Bearcats would creep back to within one at 18-17 thanks to a seven-point spurt from Jizzle James and a Simas Lukošius lay-in.

Cincinnati's Jizzle James carries team in 1st half

Xavier went up twice more by eight before the half, but UC's James kept the Bearcats within striking distance with a variety of drives. Still, Xavier kept pouncing and Desmond Claude's bucket increased the lead to nine. Any Cincinnati momentum was immediately answered.

Xavier led at the break 35-27. It was the first time all season UC had trailed at halftime and the 27 was a season-low for a half. Jizzle James had 14 points in the opening stanza, a season-high.

Cincinnati has early second-half awakening

The Bearcats got out to a 9-3 advantage with Xavier coach Sean Miller calling a timeout at 17:44. Less than two minutes later, UC had their first lead as Bandaogo was fouled and sank the first of two free throws. Xavier had led for nearly 24 straight minutes.

The Musketeers answered yet again. The Bearcats appeared to be surging and Xavier went on a 10-0 run behind a pair of threes by Quincy Olivari and two buckets by Ousmane to lead 57-47.

Xavier would have their biggest lead at 11 with Saša Ciani picking the pocket of James and hitting Dailyn Swain for the lay-in. The lead would reach an even dozen until the Bearcats got off the mat with a run.

An 8-0 run cut the game to 68-64 with under five minutes to play. As they did all game, Xavier answered and were able to celebrate their supremacy with their fans at the end with a five-point victory.

Next up?

Xavier hosts Winthrop next Saturday night at Cintas Center. UC is at Fifth Third Arena with Bryant on Tuesday night.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats loss to Xavier Musketeers Big 12