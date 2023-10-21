What we learned from the Ames football team's loss to No. 5 Waukee Northwest

The Ames football team saw its season come to a close with a 49-7 loss to Class 5A No. 5 Waukee Northwest Friday at the Ames High Football Stadium.

The Little Cyclones were overmatched by a powerful Wolves team that amassed 456 yards of total offense.

"Northwest did a nice job from the start," said Ames coach Brian Sauser. "They're by far the best team we've played this year and showed it tonight."

Northwest went up 21-0 after one quarter. By halftime, the Wolves had stretched their lead to 35-0 and they tacked on two more scores in the third quarter.

Sam Johnson was 6 of 12 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns and he added 52 yards and one score on the ground for Northwest. Maverick Inman made four receptions for 137 yards and one touchdown while Caleb James ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries for the Wolves, who will take a 7-2 record into the playoffs.

Ames finished its season at 3-6. Lane Kenny scored the lone Little Cyclone touchdown in the fourth quarter off a pass from Cameron Cantonwine.

"The kids competed for all four quarters," Sauser said. "They've had a great attitude their entire careers. That's a tribute to the kids, especially our seniors."

Sauser is excited about the future of his program. Next season Cantonwine returns at quarterback, Jamison Poe at running back and Jeffery Roberts at receiver, along with other talented playmakers and linemen.

"We return 4,000 yards of offense," Sauser said. "We're half the size of the schools that beat us, but we've got to keep banging away. We've got some good playmakers coming back and we're excited about that."

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ames drops final game of the 2023 football season to Waukee Northwest