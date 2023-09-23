What we learned from Ames' 52-13 loss at West Des Moines Valley

Ames running back Cameron Cantonwine, seen here running with the ball against Iowa City High in Week 3 at Ames, gave another good effort in defeat for the Little Cyclone football team Friday during its 52-13 loss at West Des Moines Valley.

The Ames football team ran into a buzzsaw Friday at West Des Moines Valley.

The Little Cyclones (1-4) encountered a Valley team that was the Class 5A state runner-up last year, but the Tigers were winless through four games in 2023.

Valley had given both No. 2 Southeast Polk and No. 1 Dowling Catholic a good fight in its first two games before going down by respective 24-18 and 14-0 scores. The Tigers also fell to powerhouse Johnston (21-9) and Waukee (37-15) programs before taking on Ames on Friday.

Ames, coming off its first victory with a 34-14 triumph at Des Moines Roosevelt, entered the game with positive momentum. But it was quickly halted Friday night as Valley scored five touchdowns in the second quarter and cruised to a 52-13 victory over the Little Cyclones.

"Valley is a really good football team," said Ames coach Brian Sauser. "They were more physical than us."

Ames trailed 10-0 after one quarter. Then the floodgates opened.

"We made a mistake in coverage on the fourth play of the game that led to a long touchdown, and we got into a short field and gave up too many plays without a lot of resistance," Sauser said. "We've got to get back to work and find a way to close the gap against CIML teams."

The Little Cyclones did play well in the second half. Both of their touchdowns came in the third quarter and they outscored the Tigers 13-7 during the half.

Cameron Cantonwine stepped in at quarterback for Ames.

Cantonwine completed 13 of 23 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. He also ran for 67 yards on 12 carries.

"Cameron Cantonwine was one of the best players on the field," Sauser said. "He did all that he could to keep us in the football game."

Ames receiver Jeffrey Roberts hauled in an 80-yard touchdown reception. He finished with four catches for 136 yards.

Jamison Poe ran for 26 yards and a touchdown and Roger Lopez came up with four catches for 43 yards for Ames.

Valley's Drake DeGroote completed 11 of 17 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Darius Mason ran for 109 yards and two scores on just six carries, Damon Head had 91 yards and one touchdown rushing and Noah Cracraft caught five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers, who improved to 1-4.

Ames will take a 1-4 record into its homecoming game Friday against Ottumwa (2-3) at Ames. Ottumwa is coming off a 44-7 home setback against Marshalltown.

"Hopefully we have a chance to finish with a .500 record," Sauser said. "Our kids will respond and hopefully get a homecoming win."

Ames' homecoming game against Ottumwa will start at 7 p.m. at the Ames High Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ames football team starts slow and never recovers in loss at Valley