What We Learned: What if Alex Ovechkin shoots like this all year?

Your NHL goals leader through the first two games of the season?

Feels like old times, I guess: It’s Alex Ovechkin, with seven. In two games. The next-closest guys have four in two and three games, respectively.

By the time Ovechkin was done scoring for the night early in the second period on Saturday, a few teams still hadn’t even played a game. And he was three goals away from hitting double-digits on October 7.

Even for one of the greatest goal-scorers in the history of the sport, this is a vulgar display of power. Never before has he scored seven goals in two games. It’s likely he never will again. But the fact that he did it is almost — but not quite — less impressive than how he did it.

He not only shot the puck with lethal precision, he also shot it at a level we wouldn’t normally expect from anyone but Ovechkin himself. It’s no secret that Ovechkin scores his many, many career goals by shooting with lethal precision, but also by shooting constantly. In his 12 full seasons to date, he led the league in shots on goal 10 times. The two times he didn’t were 2011-12, one of his few non-50-goal seasons, and last year, when he was 31 years old.

Understandable, then, that some speculated as to whether he could simply continue shooting in such volume as he aged. Even two games in, Ovechkin has seemingly made it a point to do just that. He had six shots in the season opener against Ottawa. Then eight against Montreal on Saturday. And just as you’d say netting a hat trick or more isn’t a sustainable goal-scoring pace, nor is averaging seven shots on goal a night. But here’s the crazy part: Ovechkin has already averaged five-plus shots on goal per game five times in his career. And one of those was as recent as 2015-16.

The thing you have to say, then, is that if Ovechkin were to even come close to approaching that number again, all the rumors of his career starting to wind down will start to look quite wrong. True, in one of Ovechkin’s three seasons with a goal total in the 30s, he did average more than 4.6 shots per game — that number still led the league — but he also shot a career-low 8.7 percent. These things happen. But Ovechkin is now already more than 20 percent of the way to matching his goal total from last season, two games in. And if he keeps shooting at anything resembling this pace, he’s going to blow past that number once again, even when his shooting percentage inevitably tumbles from its current level of 50 percent.