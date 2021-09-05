What we learned from Alabama’s victory over the Miami Hurricanes

Alabama completely dominated the Miami Hurricanes from start to finish in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Alabama played well on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. The 44 to 13 victory answered several questions that hovered over the football team during the offseason.

Bryce Young is ready to lead the Tide offense

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes against the Miami Hurricanes during the first high at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody questioned the talent of Bryce Young as he entered his first season as the starting quarterback for Alabama but there were questions about his readiness to lead the Alabama offense. Young is replacing a record-setting QB in Mac Jones, but Bryce did not miss a beat. In his first career start, Young finished 27 of 38 for 344 yards and four touchdowns, an Alabama record for yards and touchdowns in a quarterback's first career start. Bryce displayed good pocket awareness and accuracy and even changed the play and protection several times throughout the game. Through one start, Young looks poised to lead another talented Alabama offense.

Will Anderson may be unblockable

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) is brought down by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half in the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson lived in the Miami backfield on Saturday. Miami had no answer for the talented sophomore EDGE defender. Anderson was credited with one sack on the day but pressured Miami QB D'Eriq King on several other occasions. Anderson proved that he is not a one-trick pony either. Anderson set the edge in the run game. With his relentless motor, Anderson will cause problems for the opposing offense week in and week out.

Trey Sanders is healthy

Mississippi State tacklers surround and bring down Alabama running back Trey Sanders (24) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

It's no secret that Alabama running back Trey Sanders has been through a lot over the last couple of years. Now in his third season in Tuscaloosa, the redshirt sophomore is finally healthy and poised to be a leader in the backfield for the Tide. Sanders finished Saturday's game with 8 carries for 41 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run. With Sanders healthy, Alabama has four high-caliber running backs including Brian Robinson, Jase McClellan, and Roydell Williams.

Nick Saban and Pete Golding have a relentless defense

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been the punch line of many jokes when it comes to the Alabama defense over the last couple of seasons. The truth is, the hate has been completely unwarranted. The 2019 defense was bit hard by the injury bug and last season's defense was really underappreciated by the Alabama faithful. The 2021 defense couldn't have gotten off to a better start than they did Saturday against the Miami Hurricanes. The defensive line punished the offensive line of the Hurricanes, the linebackers were flying around the field and the secondary made plays in the back end. Even with the uncertainty surrounding EDGE defender Christopher Allen's status, the 2021 defensive unit has a chance to be one of the best of the Nick Saban era.

Jameson Williams is a home run hitter

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 04: John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes with Jameson Williams #1during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ohio State may have made a mistake by allowing Jameson Williams to leave Columbus. The St. Louis, MO native, made an instant impact for the Tide in his Alabama debut. Williams finished with the contest with four catches and 126 yards including a 94-yard touchdown. On Alabama's first drive of the game, Williams got behind the Miami defense, but QB Bryce Young misfired resulting in an incompletion. Alabama may have found its next great home run hitter in Jameson Williams. Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide.

