What we learned from Alabama’s second scrimmage of the spring

On Saturday afternoon from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team completed their second scrimmage of the spring.

Next Saturday, the Crimson Tide will close out spring activities with the annual A-Day game where fans and media will get an up-close look at what the 2023 Alabama football team could potentially look like.

For now, fans still have questions about the team, especially certain position battles. While not a ton of information is released from these closed scrimmages, there are several things that we have learned.

Let’s take a look at some of the key details from Saturday’s scrimmage!

The Quarterbacks

Coach Saban mentioned that there was some good and bad from both Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson on Saturday. Both players threw for touchdowns but also had some errant throws, some of which resulted in interceptions. Part of the maturation process for a quarterback is consistency in performance and I believe that is what you are seeing from both Milroe and Simpson.

I thought we were a little up and down today. I think we made some really good plays, but I also thought we made some maybe mistakes that we need to eliminate.

Note: Freshmen quarterbacks Dylan Lonergan and Eli Holstein have shown promise this spring.

Young running backs make plays

Tide fans know what they have in seniors Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, but Jam Miller and Justice Haynes may be the best of the bunch. Coach Saban offered high praise for Haynes on Saturday and had the following to say about the freshman from Georgia.

Justice has had a great spring. He’s a really good player. He’s a really mature guy. He’s really smart. Nothing’s really too big for him. He goes out there and competes, and if you are just a guy sitting on a log watching, you would never know he’s a freshman. So he’s a very talented guy. He can make cuts. He can make you miss. He’s got some power, good speed. He’s a good receiver. So he’s done a really, really good job all spring.

Don't sleep on Kendrick Law

Everyone knows the foursome of Brooks, Burton, Benson, and Bond at wide receiver but a name Tide fans should watch out for is sophomore Kendrick Law. Law is putting together a nice spring and coach Saban loves the leadership that Law has provided for the offense.

I certainly think Kendrick Law is one of those guys that’s kind of a tough, hard-nosed, play hard guy all of the time, and I think he impacts the receiver group.

Building quality depth at linebacker

With Deontae Lawson, Dallas Turner, and Chris Braswell missing the spring, that has opened the door for Alabama to build some depth at both inside and outside linebacker. Trezmen Marshall has played well this spring at inside linebacker and Keanu Koht received a ton of first-team reps on Saturday at outside linebacker. Alabama is building some solid depth at linebacker this spring. Coach Saban mentioned how Marshall has impacted the team earlier this spring.

Trez Marshall is doing a really good job. He adds some maturity there.

Caleb Downs is built different

Freshmen defensive back Caleb Downs is just different. He is already running with the first-team defense at safety and has apparently made plays all over the field. Downs could be the next elite defensive backs in Tuscaloosa! When asked about Downs last week, coach Saban had this to say.

Caleb Downs is doing well for a young guy, getting a lot of reps.

