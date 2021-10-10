What we learned from Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M

Alabama’s comeback attempt fell short Saturday night in College Station, as the Texas A&M Aggies made the plays late and hit a field goal as time expired to upset the Tide 41-38.

Alabama was able to outgain the Aggies by 143 yards, but that was not enough to escape Kyle Field with a victory.

There was a lot to be learned from the Tide’s performance, so let’s get right to it.

Alabama needs to feed Brian Robinson Jr.

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) tries to elude Texas A&M defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr. (9) at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

For whatever reason, Bill O’Brien felt the need to put the game in the hands of Bryce Young. Young attempted 48 passes and for the most part, he played pretty well. But the horse of the Alabama offense is Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson had just 24 carries in a contest where he was averaging over six yards per carry over a gassed Aggie defense.

I have a feeling we will start to see a more balanced play-calling attack moving forward.

Jameson Williams is a 'dog'

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) stiff arms Texas A&M defensive back Demani Richardson (26) at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State lost out on a dude when Jameson Williams decided to transfer out. Alabama picked up a much needed playmaker this offseason in Williams, and he seems to get better each and every week.

Williams would simply not quit late in the contest, carrying the Tide offense with 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Nick Saban called Williams a ‘dog’ a couple weeks back and that perfectly describes the talented receiver.

Red zone play-calling needs to improve

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s easy to play armchair coordinator, but it doesn’t take a 40-year coaching veteran to figure out that Alabama needs to improve its play-calling inside the red zone.

Alabama had a handful of opportunities throughout the contest to feed Brian Robinson Jr. near the goal line, but offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien opted to throw the ball instead. The Tide left several points on the field by having to settle for field goals.

It’s time to play behind an improving offensive line and feed the backs near the goal line.

This Alabama team has no quit in them

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 09: Roydell Williams #23 of the Alabama Crimson Tide catches a 20 yard pass and runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

In a game that saw Alabama turn it over in the red zone, a fumble on a third and short, give up a kick return for a touchdown, this Alabama team did not quit.

The team battled back from a fourteen-point halftime deficit and gave themselves a chance to win in the final moments of the contest.

This could be a great building block for this group of players. We may not see the fruits of that learning experience this season, but then again, we just might. There is still a lot of football to be played.

The Alabama defense needs to become more consistent

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) dives over the goal line for a touchdown as Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

It really was a tale of two halves for the Alabama defense. The defense surrendered 24 points in the first half and was consistently caught out of position and missed several tackles.

In the second half the Alabama defense was solid giving up just ten points, but could not make the plays late to secure a win for the Tide.

There is too much talent and experience on the Alabama defense for that many missed assignments and blown coverages. It is time for Pete Golding and the rest of the defensive staff to step up and make the necessary adjustments.

