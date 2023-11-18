What we learned about Alabama football backup QB Ty Simpson vs. Chattanooga

Alabama football's Ty Simpson got a chance to win the starting quarterback job earlier this season but came up short as Jalen Milroe settled into the role. He got another chance to show his stuff Saturday in the Crimson Tide's 66-10 win over Chattanooga at Bryant Denny Stadium.

Coming into Saturday, Simpson had seen action in five games. Most notably, he replaced Tyler Buchner in the second quarter of the South Florida game in Week 3 and finished out the remainder of the game at the helm of the Alabama offense.

Throughout the five games he saw time in this season, Simpson had gone 7-for-14 for 129 yards passing and rushed for 8 yards and two touchdowns. He added to that vs. Chattanooga, going 4-of-6 for 50 yards passing along with adding 78 yards on the ground. He nearly added a rushing touchdown, too, his lone carry, but it was ultimately called back just short of the goal line.

Here's what we learned about Simpson from his play vs. the Mocs.

Alabama football QB Ty Simpson shines in second half

Simpson entered the game in the third quarter and stayed in until about halfway through the fourth quarter, when he was replaced by Dylan Lonergan.

Simpson showcased his speed and accuracy, nailing a 32-yard pass to Kendrick Law on his first drive. The reception was originally ruled a touchdown, but after official review the ball was placed at the 1-yard line, and Justice Haynes ran it in for the score on the ensuing play.

It should be noted that Simpson's six pass attempts were the second-most he has logged in his two-year career with the Crimson Tide, behind the South Florida game. He also put up a career-high 78 yards rushing.

He's got wheels, but youngsters make mistakes

Simpson showed off his abilities vs. Chattanooga, but he also showed his inexperience.

Simpson broke out for a 79-yard touchdown run but dropped the ball as he was entering the end zone. It was originally ruled a touchdown, but after review the score was called back and it was ruled that Simpson fumbled, placing it half a yard from the goalline. From there, freshman Richard Young ran for a score on the next play.

"Every coach says cross the goal line and hand the ball to the official," coach Nick Saban said. "But again, that's a learning experience for everybody, too."

Despite Simpson showing his disappointment on the sideline after the ruling, his teammates were quick to make sure he kept his head up.

"I went and talked to him," Jace McClellan said. "I told him to just keep his head up high and to keep playing."

What Milroe, Saban said about Simpson's game

Following Saturday's performance, Simpson not only gained the praise of quarterback Jalen Milroe, but also that of coach Saban.

"Ty played well today," Saban said following the game. "The opportunity he has had to play over the last two weeks has certainly probably improved his confidence. It's good that he gets some experience, so if he needs to play he will be able to go in there and execute."

Milroe, who played in the first half where he went 13-of-16 for 197 yards and three touchdowns, praised Simpson's play.

"I'm happy for Ty to go in there and maximize his opportunities and have fun out there," Milroe said. "That was huge. And also, the other guys that were able to get into the game, I think that's a very good moment for guys to have the opportunity to play football and have another opportunity."

