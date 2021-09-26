What we learned from Alabama’s decisive win over Southern Miss

No. 1 Alabama easily handled the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday night 63-14.

After last week’s performance against the Gators, there were several questions that were raised. While you can’t say the team completely answered those questions, Alabama played their best overall game of the season and competed for the entire contest.

Let’s take a look at few things we learned from today’s matchup!

Jameson Williams has the potential to be a gamechanger

Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) returns the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Jameson Williams had an explosive performance against Southern Miss on Saturday. Williams returned the opening kick for a touchdown, then later in the contest returned a second kickoff for a touchdown. This makes the first time in Alabama football history a player has had multiple kick returns for a touchdown in a single game. Williams was not done there, his lone reception of the game was an 81-yard touchdown from Bryce Young. Alabama is looking for explosive dynamics, Williams could be that guy!

Jahleel Billingsley and Cameron Latu are mismatch nightmares for opposing defenses

Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) catches a pass for a touchdown against Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Jahleel Billingsley started the season in some trouble and we saw Cameron Latu take advantage of the opportunity against Miami with two touchdown catches. Latu has been a little quiet the last couple of games and Billingsley has slowly worked his way back on the field. Saturday we got the first taste of what the Alabama offense could look like with both Billingsley and Latu on the field at the same time. Billingsley finished the day with five receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. Latu added another three catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Billingsley and Latu could make for the best TE duo in the country before it is all said and done.

Jamil Burroughs might have earned more reps

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs (98) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The interior of the Alabama defensive line has been a little up and down this season. The Southern Miss performance was perhaps the best performance of the season for that group. After getting a big lead, Alabama started rotating some of the younger players in. One guy that really stood out in my eyes was sophomore defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs. Burroughs flashed great quickness and pursuit from his interior defensive line position. If Alabama is able to get five to eight productive snaps from Burroughs each game, it could go a long way to helping the Tide defense become as good as it can be.

The young offense is finding its stride

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 25: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A lot has been made of this year's version of the Alabama offense. It has been a little inconsistent at each position group and the overall performance has not lived up to the Alabama standard. I think it is easy to forget about all of the talent that is no longer in Tuscaloosa from last season's national championship team. With three new starters on the offensive line, new running back(s), new wideouts, and a new quarterback, it should be no surprise that it has taken some time for the offense to find its groove. Saturday night against Southern Miss saw Alabama's most balanced performance of the 2021 season. The offense totaled 394 passing yards and 212 rushing yards. I know it was Southern Miss, but for this team, it is more about the players understanding their roles and then performing at a high level. This offense will just get better and better each week.

I am ready for Alabama-Ole Miss

Sep 26, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin before the game against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Okay, this is something we already knew, but it sure feels nice to have this victory out of the way and shift our focus to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. Next Saturday's contest between Alabama and Ole Miss is setting up for one of the best games of the entire season. The talk all week will be about Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban, but let's not forget, the players on the field still have to compete and execute too. This should be fun.

