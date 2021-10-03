What we learned after Alabama’s commanding win over Ole Miss

Alabama earned a prodigious win today in Tuscaloosa against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels by a score of 42-21 all while making the No. 12 team in the nation resemble a mid-major program.

Coming into this Week 5 contest, everybody, myself included, assumed it would be close and very high-scoring. It was, in a sense, high-scoring, but only on one side of the scoreboard. The Crimson Tide put up a plethora of points en route to a sizable victory.

Here are a few things we learned after Alabama’s beat-down of the Rebels.

The Alabama defense can step up to a tough challenge

Nobody would’ve guessed that the Crimson Tide’s defense would hold the top-scoring offense in the land to just 21 points and 291 total yards.

But that’s exactly what they did, proving to the pundits that they can overcome adversity and stand-up to a challenge when tested.

The Alabama defense was able to get off the field in third-down situations, holding Ole Miss to just 5/14, and 3/6 on fourth-down conversions.

Ole Miss’ QB was in the running for the Heisman pregame, but he was held to just 213 yards through the air on Saturday.

The Rebels rushing game was non-existent, picking up a mere 78 yards on 34 carries for an average of 2.3 yards per rushing attempt.

Alabama's run-game has finally arrived to the party

Throughout the season, the Crimson Tide has struggled to gather momentum on the ground. That certainly was not the case against Ole Miss, picking up a total of 210 yards on 50 rushes.

Brian Robinson stole the show. After taking the Week 4 matchup against Southern Miss off to recover from bruised ribs, he registered a breakout performance against the Rebels.

Robinson rushed for a career-high 174 yards to complement a career-high four touchdowns.

Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams also got a little skin in the running game, adding a combined 43 yards on nine attempts.

The Alabama rushing attack may have finally entered the conversation.

Penalties have been successfully limited

While penalties didn’t do much to harm the Crimson Tide in this game, it certainly kept some drives alive for the Rebels. With that said, it was much improved when compared to previous weeks.

The penalties Alabama did incur were preventable instances. A pass-interference late allowed an Ole Miss touchdown, infuriating Nick Saban.

Alabama finished the game with five penalties that accounted for 52 yards.

At this point of the season, the Crimson Tide have definitely shown improvement in this department, but as Saban will say, penalties that keep the defense on the field for a longer period are unacceptable.

After averaging nine penalties per game over the first four weeks of the season, this week the Tide did a much better job limiting the yellows.

Nick Saban is still unbeatable by former assistants

Alabama head coach Nick Saban extends his win streak against former assistants, pushing his record to an impressive 24-0 after beating former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.

Before the game, Kiffin was quoted telling the television audience to get their popcorn ready. Nick Saban and Alabama just put a whole lot of salt in his pocorn, shutting down his high-velocity offense and delivering a beat-down.

Cameron Latu has an insane ratio of touchdowns-to-catches

Cameron Latu was able to find the end zone once again this week, catching his fifth touchdown pass in nine catches during the 2nd quarter to give the Tide a 21-0 lead.

It’s safe to say that if Latu is catching the ball, there’s a very good chance it’ll earn six points.

