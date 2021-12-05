What we learned as Alabama basketball upsets Gonzaga in Battle in Seattle

No. 16 Alabama basketball traveled to Seattle and upset the third-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, 91-82, on Saturday.

Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide with 28 points, while JD Davison added 20 and Jahvon Quinerly scored 17.

It was a competitive affair for much of the first half, but the Crimson Tide pulled away late to take a 16-point lead into halftime. While Gonzaga cut its deficit to as few as four points, Alabama was able to hold off the Zags' comeback bid.

Here's what we learned:

Frontcourt foul trouble

Late in the game, Alabama had four forwards— Darius Miles, Noah Gurley, Juwan Gary, and Charles Bediako —reach four fouls. Down the stretch, the Crimson Tide struggled around the basket, allowing Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren to grab 11 rebounds, while Drew Timme added eight for the Zags.

Shackelford's career high

Shackelford's 28 points tied his career high, matching three games from his freshman season. He did most of his scoring in the first half, scoring 20 while shooting 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. It was the most points for Shackelford since Feburary 2020 against Auburn.

Freshman shows out

Alabama's JD Davison (3) tries to drive past Gonzaga's Julian Strawther (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Davison scored 20 points, a new career high for the freshman, surpassing the 13 he scored against Miami. He shot 6 of 10 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from three. Those four made 3-pointers marked a career high as well, surpassing the two he made against Oakland.

What's next

Alabama returns to Coleman Coliseum and hosts Houston on Dec. 11.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What we learned as Alabama hoops upsets Gonzaga in Battle in Seattle