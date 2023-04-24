What we learned from Alabama’s 2023 A-Day Game

With the conclusion of spring football, we have now entered the dog days of summer where there is a significant gap between now and the first action of football in the fall.

Now that A-Day is officially in the review mirror and we have had a day or two to let the dust settle and the emotions subside, it’s time to take a look at some of the things that we learned from this past Saturday’s scrimmage.

Without question, fans are still enamored with the quarterback competition between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, we not only will we discuss that, but we will also look at what we learned about some of the other spots on the team.

Let’s roll!

Physicality made a return

There was more pad-popping and man-moving on Saturday than I have seen from an Alabama team in a few seasons. The offensive line was physical at the point of attack and Alabama defenders were charging the gaps with bad intentions. This is certainly a good sign of things to come this fall.

Inside linebacker is stacked with talent

Assumed returning starter Deontae Lawson was out this spring recovering from surgery but it gave the coaching staff the ability to build some quality depth at inside linebacker. It is my opinion that Alabama has four players at inside linebackers that need to see action in the fall. Lawson, Jihaad Campbell, Trezmen Marshall, and Justin Jefferson are all more than capable of being considered starters for the Tide.

Alabama has two future stars in the secondary

Alabama is replacing a ton of talent and experience in the secondary this fall but I wouldn’t discount the fact that a pair of young players could burst onto the scene and become household names sooner rather than later. Caleb Downs and Ear Little II appear to be on the fast track to becoming future stars in the Alabama secondary.

Justice Haynes is special

Justice Haynes had himself a day on Saturday. He made plays as a runner and a pass catcher and was also seen picking up a couple of blitzes. Simply put, Haynes is already one of Alabama’s best offensive playmakers. And this isn’t just going off A-Day. Coach Saban has bragged about Haynes ever since he stepped on campus. Haynes will be an instant impact player for the Tide in 2023.

The QB battle is long from over and that's OK

The competition at quarterback between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson doesn’t appear to be over with and despite what some analysts and messages boards might say, that is perfectly fine. Both players, despite adverse playing conditions with winds gusting between 20-30 MPH, played with confidence and appeared improved from last season. Is Milore or Simpson Byrce Young? Of course not, but they don’t have to be. Nick Saban has won championships with Greg McElroy and Jake Coker. Patience will be critical here for Tide fans. Let these guys develop and compete and don’t let folks trick you into thinking Alabama has to be elite at quarterback to compete for championships. Do I have to remind you who has led Georgia to back-to-back natty’s?

