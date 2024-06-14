[Getty Images]

Jordan Pickford feels his experiences battling relegation with Everton can help England at Euro 2024.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper is set to be number one for his nation once again when they kick off their tournament against Serbia on Sunday.

Pickford has been a key player for his club during recent struggles that have seen the Toffees battling to avoid relegation in the past three Premier League seasons.

"There's a lot of positives and negatives at Everton. You learn from those experiences," he said.

"You've got lads here like Jude Bellingham, who has just won the Champions League. In the 2022-23 season, we [Everton] were fighting for our lives to stay in the Premier League.

"All of those experiences bed in together [in order] to be successful in a tournament, [with] the highs and lows throughout. Those rises - that's where you have got to be mentally strong. That's something I am. My mentality, I think, is key."