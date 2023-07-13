'You have to learn to be patient': Dominique Robinson returns to McKinley with life lessons

McKinley football coach Antonio Hall, left, passes out gifts to Dominique Robinson, a former McKinley player and Chicago Bears defensive end, after he spoke to the team at McKinley High School on Wednesday.

CANTON — The message was clear. Patience is key.

Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson returned to his alma mater, McKinley High School, to speak to the football team on Wednesday afternoon. To Robinson, it's a different feeling when giving back to his hometown and not just coming home all year round.

"It feels great, honestly. Every time that I’m back — no matter the trip — I either stop at my high school or early colleges and talk to some of my former teachers, or I come here and chop it up with the team and coaches," Robinson said. "To actually have something to give to them, it’s a different feeling, and I hope they are appreciative about everything."

Robinson, who played quarterback for the Bulldogs, gave the backstory on his football career. He talked about his position change from quarterback to wide receiver in his two years at Miami (OH) and then switching to defensive end in his final year as a Redhawk, when he was scouted by NFL teams and eventually selected 174th overall by the Bears.

"It just takes a little bit of practice of being patient, and that’s the difference between kind of now and back then," Robinson said. "Back then, people were a lot more patient ... Even in the NFL during the draft stuff, the NFL is an I-want-it-now kind of league, where if you’re not doing your job, they are going to find someone who can do it right now. You have to learn to be patient."

Emma Robinson, wife of Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson, a McKinley graduate, hands out shower kits to Canton McKinley players after Dominique visited and spoke to the team July 12.

Robinson will be heading to his second season with the Bears, returning to Chicago for training camp on July 25. The first preseason game, the Bears will host the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason game at noon Aug. 12. They will open the regular season against the Green Bay Packers at 3:25 p.m. Sept. 10 at Soldier Field.

Robinson said playing basketball in high school as a 6-foot-5 Bulldog helped him understand the importance of playing time and knowing your role.

"A lot of times, I was coming off the bench to be the sixth man, and just knowing your role, knowing that I’m going to be in the game, but I’m not going to be starting this game and cool," Robinson said. "But knowing your role, you got to do your part when you get in the game."

Robinson's speech and football journey inspired the current McKinley players. At the same time, Robinson has a mutual connection with some of the players because he played basketball with them when they were in middle school. Each of their takeaways was more relatable than the other.

"It’s a blessing to be able to go from hooping with them and they don’t even know what’s ahead of them to now they are here and they are getting these offers," Robinson said. "I’ve seen it, and I’m like, man, just keep your hand down, bro, and keep going. It’s up from here."

McKinley high school football players listen to Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson, a McKinley graduate, Wednesday at McKinley High School.

McKinley star Dante McClellan, a highly recruited football prospect, understands the value of patience and playing multiple positions. McClellan, like Robinson, is listed as an athlete and currently holds 13 FBS offers as he enters his junior year at McKinley.

“It wasn’t always a smooth road for him," Robinson said. "He kept his faith and was just being patient. When his time came, he showed out, so when I feel like my time truly comes, I’m going to show out."

McKinley's starting running back, Nino Hill, also could relate to Robinson and his journey. Hill transferred from Alliance last year and, after having to miss the first three games, he became the Bulldogs' top rusher after playing linebacker in his freshman year.

“What stood out to me was 'Wait your turn,' really,” Hill said. "A lot of people didn’t know that I didn’t play the first three games for real. I got 12 snaps on defense. So when he got snaps, when he was talking about when he got on the field, it means a lot because I can relate to that.”

