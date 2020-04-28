Learn more about the Patriots 2020 undrafted free agent signings

The New England Patriots have added a number of undrafted players via free agency over the last few days, and while some are more notable than others, they're all interesting gets nonetheless.

Although Bill Belichick didn't add a quarterback via the draft, he did add a few in free agency, among other players. So, let's get to know these players a little more in-depth ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Will Hastings - WR, Auburn

It appears that the signing of Auburn wide receiver Will Hastings was one of the first for the Patriots following the 2020 NFL Draft. The signing of the 23-year-old didn't come as a surprise to anyone at Auburn, and it's not hard to see why.

Jarrett Stidham, who will likely take over the Patriots offense in 2020, spent the 2017 season tossing passes to Hastings at Auburn before the receiver tore his ACL and missed the entire 2018 season. Hasting reeled in 26 receptions for 525 yards and four touchdowns in 2017. While he did see a decline in 2019 with just 19 receptions for 222 yards and one touchdown, his ACL injury could've been to blame.

Whatever the case may be, Hastings was a low-risk signing that could end up paying off for the Patriots.

J'Mar Smith - QB, Louisiana Tech

The Patriots didn't draft a quarterback, but they took a gamble on one in free agency. Louisiana Tech's J'Mar Smith likely won't see any playing time for New England in 2020, but his stats speak for themselves. Smith threw for 2,977 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019 with a 64.3 completion percentage.

The 23-year-old is a multi-sport athlete and was actually drafted by the San Diego Padres out of high school in the 2015 MLB Draft. However, he decided not to sign but played both baseball and football at Lousiana Tech. His father, Kenny, was also a member of the Patriots defensive line in the 2000s, but never played a game for New England.

Undrafted free agent signings are typically low-risk, but maybe Hastings will earn the third quarterback spot on the roster.

Rashod Berry - TE, Ohio State

Although the Patriots added two tight ends in the draft, that didn't stop them from signing Ohio State's Rashod Berry in free agency. In three years with the Buckeyes, Berry tallied 198 yards and four touchdowns. While that's not extremely impressive from the receiving end of things, Berry is very versatile and even played defensive end in high school.

Of course the Patriots could probably use him in either role, but it would be more reasonable to see him take on some sort of blocking tight end role if he's ever able to crack the roster.

Myles Bryant - CB, Washington

The Patriots added a cornerback with a decently high number of interceptions last season with Washington. The 22-year-old recorded 43 solo tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and three interceptions last seasons with the Huskies.

He was named Washington's most outstanding defensive player, and also won the Tyee Sports Council Community Service award, at the postseason awards banquet.

Bill Murray - DT, William & Mary

William & Mary defensive tackle Bill Murray posted a great senior season in which he ranked first among all Division I players with four blocked kicks. He also led William & Mary with six sacks in 2019 and his collegiate stats include 10 blocks, 19 sacks, 143 tackles, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Isaiah Zuber - WR, Mississippi State

Mississippi State's Isaiah Zuber joins Auburn's Hastings as an undrafted wide receiver to sign with the Patriots in free agency. In one season with Mississippi, Zuber reeled in 14 receptions for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Zuber began his college career with Kansas State, but decided to transfer to Mississippi for his final season.

The 23-year-old was much more impressive with Kansas, hauling in 127 receptions for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons.

De'Jon Harris - LB, University of Arkansas

University of Arkansas linebacker De'Jon Harris joins the Patriots after a down year in 2019. The 22-year-old recorded 52 solo tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles last season, which is down from his 2018 campaign where he notched 62 solo tackles and two assists.

While Arkansas' defense was rather bad last season, Harris was the one bright spot and will continue searching for success with the Patriots.

Sean Riley - WR, Syracuse

Sean Riley will join Hastings and Zuber in New England for the 2020 season. In 2019 with Syracuse, Riley reeled in 36 receptions for 275 yards and one touchdown. While that's not all that impressive, it is down from the 2018 season where he hauled in 64 receptions for 756 yards and three touchdowns.

Much like Hastings, Riley is an undersized wide receiver at 5-foot-8, 178 pounds... but the Patriots have seemed to like under-the-radar receivers over the years.

J.J. Taylor - RB, Arizona

University of Arizona running back J.J. Taylor was dubbed as one of the best undrafted free agent pickups by PFF's Ben Linsey. Taylor rushed for 721 yards and five touchdowns last season while adding 32 receptions for 289 yards.

While he is rather small at 5-foot-6, he'll have the opportunity to learn from James White... and we all know how much the Patriots like a running back who can also be a threat out of the backfield.

Kyahva Tezino - LB, San Diego State

Kyahva Tezino had a solid 2019 campaign with the San Diego State Aztecs. The 22-year-old recorded 43 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions last season.

The middle linebacker ended his career strongly in the 2019 New Mexico Bowl against Central Michigan. He was named the game's defensive MVP after recording three tackles with 0.5 sacks, a pass breakup and an interception.

Courtney Wallace Jr. - DT, Louisiana Tech

Courtney Wallace Jr. had the best season of his collegiate career in 2019 with 18 solo tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. There's not much to write home here about Wallace, but he could prove to be a solid addition down the line in New England.

Jeff Thomas - WR, Miami

You can add Jeff Thomas to the list of rather undersized wide receivers the Patriots have added via free agency. The Miami product reeled in 379 yards and three touchdowns last season while also rushing for 41 yards.

Thomas has had difficulty with authority throughout his football career dating back to high school, and was suspended a few times throughout his collegiate career in Miami. If that lack of maturity continues, he won't last very long in Belichick's system.

Brian Lewerke - QB, Michigan State

Michigan State product Brian Lewerke joins a rather crowded quarterback room in New England with Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and J'Mar Smith in the fold. However, he did throw for 3,079 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2019. But, he also tossed 13 interceptions.

Lewerke is the only player in Michigan State history to throw for 8,000-plus yards and to also rush for 1,000-plus yards, finishing with 8,293 passing and 1,255 rushing yards in his collegiate career.

Trevon Hill - DE, Miami

Trevon Hill had a solid 2019 campaign with Miami, and ended his college career with 27 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 12 games. According to many, it was a surprise to see him go undrafted in 2020, but the Patriots picked up a solid player in Hill moving forward.

Jake Burt - TE, Boston College

Boston College tight end Jake Burt was born and raised in Massachusetts, so seeing him sign with the Patriots was pretty cool. Burt reeled in 15 receptions for 212 yards and one touchdown with the Eagles last season, and was scarcely used throughout the first three years of his college career.

He's a solid add for the Patriots, although it's hard to see him beating out any of the tight ends ahead of him on the depth chart in 2020.

Nick Coe - DE, Auburn

Another Auburn product will join Belichick's squad in 2020. Nick Coe recorded just five solo tackles in 2019 after recording 15 solo tackles and a whopping seven sacks during the 2018 campaign.







