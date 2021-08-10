Learn from Miami regarding NC 12. Start planning now for it to disappear.

Staff
·3 min read

Welcome to NC Voices, where leaders, readers and experts from across North Carolina can speak on issues affecting our communities. Send submissions of 300 words or fewer to opinion@newsobserver.com.

Highway 12: Act now, don’t wait

The writer is a professor emeritus of Earth Sciences at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment.

The Army Corps of Engineers is planning to build sea wall around downtown Miami, 20 feet high in places, to protect the city from storm surges and flooding.

The problem is that Miami sits atop porous limestone through which rising sea waters will soon flood the city — a 100-foot seawall would not make a difference. The rising water from below is well known and understood, and it may have played a role in the recent Miami area building collapse.

It seems some planners in Miami just can’t get their heads around the catastrophe that the city faces — a catastrophe that could lead to eventual abandonment and 4 million environmental refugees fleeing north.

The Highway 12 situation along the Outer Banks has similarities to the Miami situation. There is not the slightest doubt that N.C. 12 is a goner. The only question is when.

University of Miami geologist Hal Wanless argues that a 2- to 3-foot sea level rise will halt development on all the world’s barrier islands. It’s not that the islands will be under water; it’s that low spots will be under water and access roads will be flooded and washed away.

Current estimates of global sea level rise range from 3 to 8 feet max by the end of this century assuming that we don’t reduce the rate of carbon dioxide release.

The evidence pointing to intensifying storms and accelerating rise in sea levels is clear. Oceanographer John Englander has shown that based on satellite observations the sea level rise rate more than doubled between 2000 and 2020.

The Highway 12 situation is not only ripe for increased rates of erosion and island overwash, but the possibility of damaging seaward overwash is greatly increased because of the large bodies of water behind the islands — Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Barrier island dwellers should accept these facts as the gospel truth. They should not delay until the wolf is at the door, which is the case in Miami. Instead, learn from Miami and start planning now.

For planning purposes, I believe the assumption of a decade long maximum future lifespan for N.C. 12 is a reasonable one.

Orrin H. Pilkey

Orrin Pilkey
Orrin Pilkey

Biden too slow to aid Afghan allies

The writer is an anti-war activist.

In July 1995, I joined a dozen demonstrators at the White House protesting U.S. and U.N. abandonment of Bosnians who’d sought refuge in the un-declared “safe area” of Srebrenica. That day, 8,000 men and boys were executed by the Serbs while U.N. soldiers stood aside.

Now, reruns of the Srebrenica Massacre are looming in Afghanistan.

President Biden is following in President Clinton’s shameful footsteps, leaving most of the 18,000 interpreters who worked with the U.S. military, along with 40-50,000 of their family members, to be executed when Kabul falls to the Taliban.

The killing has already begun. According to former Afghan translator Janis Shinwari on ABC’s This Week, the Taliban are going door to door in newly captured towns looking for former U.S. government supporters and killing them.

On Aug. 6, the head of the Afghan Media Center was shot and killed at Friday prayers in Kabul.

President Biden announced U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on April 14. An operation to evacuate the interpreters and thousands of other targeted Afghans who helped Americans, should have commenced immediately.

In his July 8 speech on abandoning Afghanistan, Biden stated to the interpreters “There is a home for you in the United States if you so choose, and we will stand with you just as you stood with us.”

Biden is faced now with presiding over a possible massacre greater than Srebrenica. If that happens, Biden’s promise to the interpreters and their families will live in infamy.

Andrew Silver, Durham

Andrew Silver
Andrew Silver

Recommended Stories

  • Angler fishing for catfish reels in surprising catch – and a Missouri state record

    A fisherman nearly released his record-breaking catch – which Missouri officials called a “rare feat.”

  • Fisherman on Cape beach nearly catching shark

    A man fishing on a Cape Cod beach nearly caught a Great White shark.

  • U.S. facing another "dangerous" heat wave as 107 large fires rage across the West

    Forecasters are warning Americans to brace for another extreme heat wave this week, as 107 large wildfires burn across nearly 2.3 million acres of the U.S. West. Driving the news: "Widespread air quality alerts and scattered Red Flag Warnings stretch from the Northwest and Northern Rockies to the High Plains, as well as throughout parts of central California," the National Weather Service said Sunday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."It's going to be a r

  • Moose suddenly charges hiker filming it on Colorado walk. ‘Example of being too close’

    “This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.”

  • Forecasters warn tropical storm Fred ‘likely’ to form imminently

    Potential for cyclone to become tropical storm over the next 48 hours at 90%

  • Alligator escapes enclosure at California zoo and becomes TikTok star

    Reptile named Darth makes brazen jump for food in clip

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • There Will Be Plenty of Rain, Snow, and Ice This Winter, According to the Farmers' Almanac

    Between rain, sleet, and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.

  • Greek fires are causing sky-high danger for storks

    Wildfires raging in Greece for the past week have proven an unexpected adversary for migrating storks.The birds, heading to Africa, are losing their way en route, and crashing into city power lines after becoming disorientated.That's according to animal welfare group, ANIMA.Its president, Maria Ganoti, says the storks are being found in places totally unrelated to their migration. "Because the animals are upset, they fall onto electricity poles and are electrocuted on the cables. We have many storks, it is the first time we have had so many dead storks in Athens, not since another event that took place 12 years ago. People in Athens are picking up dead storks from their lawns."Every year, storks coming from central Europe and northern Greece cross the Attica region.They gather about 45 miles southeast of the capital, waiting for favorable northern winds to help carry them across the Mediterranean into Africa for the winter.Ganoti estimates that some 20 storks have perished so far trying to do this trip.At least four are being treated at ANIMA's first aid center.Once they heal they will be taken to the eastern Greek coast, where they will be released to continue their journey with other herds flying south.But the storks aren't the only animals suffering because of the fires. ANIMA is taking care of other sick species too. "Some of the animals that are here will die. The turtles for example, if they have inhaled a lot of smoke and have been burned internally they will not be able to eat and they will die. You cannot do something about that".By Monday (August 9), the fires had been contained in Attica, but the devastation left behind will take a long time to repair.

  • Tropical Storm Fred forecast to form soon in the Caribbean Sea. Where is it heading?

    A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Fred soon, possibly by the time it nears Puerto Rico later on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

  • "It's not too late" to solve the climate crisis, CBS News climate specialist Jeff Berardelli says

    As CBS News' Ben Tracy reports, the U.N.'s climate report released Monday warns the world that climate change is reaching a tipping point. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli then joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to say there's still a "climate cure," but we have to act now.

  • 'River Dave' grateful for help, after fire destroyed his cabin

    An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years, says he's grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers of a place to live.

  • Bear spotted wandering through supermarket in California

    The 125lb mammal was seen roaming the aisles of a Ralphs in Porter Ranch, Los Angeles

  • Yellowstone sees 1,000+ earthquakes in July. Super-eruption to come?

    The University of Utah seismograph stations recorded 1,008 earthquakes at Yellowstone Nationl Park in July, with the strongest tremor registering a 3.6 magnitude, says the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

  • Thunderstorm seen sweeping through Iowa

    AccuWeather's Tony Laubach recorded as a thunderstorm swept through Sioux Rapids, Iowa, on Aug. 8.

  • Africa’s first digital map of its land reveals a surprising fact about its trees

    There are more trees in Africa than initially thought, with the latest FAO study showing there are about 7 billion trees on the continent, not counting the continent’s major woodlands like the Congo rainforest.

  • Powerful heat wave to cause 100-degree temperatures for 25 million in the U.S. this week

    Heat warnings and advisories are in effect for at least two dozen states through the end of the week. 25 million people are projected to see highs reach or eclipse 100°F this week, as yet another powerful heat dome-dominated weather pattern affects a huge swath of the country. Why it matters: The heat wave will combine with drought conditions in the Pacific Northwest to aggravate an already dire wildfire situation, and bring more miserable weather to residents of Portland, Oregon, and other stat

  • Florida in the cone as tropical storm warnings issued for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

    Much of the eastern Caribbean is under a tropical storm warning ahead of a disturbance that has a high chance of becoming Tropical Storm Fred within a day or so. South Florida is also in the seven-day cone.

  • Portland could hit 105 as another dangerous heat wave looms

    The northwestern United States has undergone a record-shattering, deadly heat wave and season of destructive fire activity this summer. While many residents are looking for extended relief, AccuWeather forecasters warn that more bad news is on the way for the region. A change in the overall weather pattern will allow temperatures to skyrocket across the northwestern U.S. and largely cut off chances for much-needed rainfall. "Yet another stretch of record-challenging high temperatures is in store

  • Wild elephants in China are finally coming home

    Elephants attracted international attention for their long adventure away from home