'I can learn a few things:' Fever's Kelsey Mitchell to make most of first All-Star nod

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell knew her time would come.

For the first time in her six-year WNBA career, Mitchell got an All-Star nod. The guard, who became second in Indiana Fever career scoring this season, is averaging 16.7 points per game on 40.9% shooting.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell gestures after a basket during the first half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

“I’ve always valued standing on character and values, based on how I was raised,” Mitchell said in a Zoom call Monday. “I know how the game goes. As long as I knew I was prepared for every moment, I knew I could give my best shot at it, whether people would recognize it or not.”

Fever rookie Aliyah Boston joined Mitchell as an All-Star this season, giving the Fever two All-Stars for the first time since 2015 when Tamika Catchings and Marissa Coleman made the cut.

For Mitchell, that shows a sign the Fever are trending upward. Despite the 5-14 record this season, she knows the only franchise she’s played for in her WNBA career will make a turnaround.

“For us, it’s about taking small leaps every day and stacking days,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell and Boston will be opponents Saturday, as Boston will start for Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson’s team, and Mitchell will come off the bench for New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart’s team.

Boston was picked fifth overall out of the eight starters to fellow South Carolina alum Wilson’s team. Wilson also drafted the Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray, another Gamecock alum, to her team.

“It’s great,” Boston said Sunday. “With this being my first one, I’m excited to be able to celebrate it with Kels, even though we’re on opposite teams, and then the rest of the Gamecock crew, it’s just going to be super exciting."

Jun 4, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) in the second half against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mitchell was picked 17th overall from the reserves, joining the Liberty’s Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu and the Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner on Team Stewart.

Both Mitchell and Boston will have the chance to take the coveted All-Star MVP trophy in Las Vegas. The last Fever All-Star MVP came from Erica Wheeler — who did not start the game — in 2019. Wheeler scored 25 points in the 2019 edition of the All-Star game.

But Mitchell isn’t thinking about becoming the MVP. Instead, she’s hoping to take her first all-star nod as a crucial learning experience.

“To be able to play with Sloot and Breanna, it’s going to be a really good feeling,” Mitchell said. “I’m always playing against such great talent, so to be on this side of the fence I can learn a few things, I think.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA All-Star Game: Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell finally gets call