Learn about Big Ten football teams and their coaches from an expert

Our friend Mark Rogers runs the USC YouTube channel at his site, The Voice of College Football. We join Mark every Monday night for our weekly show. The USC channel at The Voice of College Football has additional USC spin-off shows such as Trojan Conquest Live with Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya, plus our upcoming live postgame shows after every USC football game this season.

Mark Rogers doesn’t just run his USC channel. He has lots of other team-specific channels. He covers a lot of teams in the Big Ten Conference and was able to attend Big Ten media days as a credentialed journalist. Yes, Big Ten media days — held last week in Indianapolis — were overshadowed by Colorado leaving for the Big 12 and all the realignment stories created by that very significant development. Nevertheless, Mark was there at Lucas Oil Stadium. He asked questions to Big Ten coaches. He was able to see the 14 Big Ten coaches perform on a public stage.

USC fans will find Mark’s comments interesting. The Big Ten segment of our recent show with Mark begins at the 49-minute mark of the video below.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire