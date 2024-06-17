Leao: Reports Al-Hilal preparing mega offer for Milan star

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are reportedly preparing to submit a mega-offer to Milan for star forward Rafael Leao, according to reports from outlets in Italy.

Reported Saudi interest in Leao

TMW report that the SPL Champions have not yet lodged a formal offer with the Rossoneri, but ‘in the next few weeks’, they will be ready to test the waters in San Siro.

Milan’s stance, meanwhile, is clear. They are adamant that Leao is not for sale, but it is understood that there is a release clause in his contract that could be activated.

That clause reportedly stands at a figure of €175m, according to info from TMW. They suggest that Milan will not entertain offers below that sum.

Regardless, Leao is not expected to make any major decisions while he is still at EURO 2024. In fact, he and Portugal are yet to even play their first game at the tournament, as they are scheduled to kick their campaign off against Czechia in Leipzig on Tuesday.