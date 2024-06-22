Leao determined to improve on opening Euro 2024 display: “I am prepared”

Rafael Leao has insisted that he is fired up and ready to prove a point in Portugal’s remaining European Championship games after his first performance drew mixed reviews.

The 2023-24 season was an interesting one for Leao as he racked up 15 goals and 14 assists across all competitions, but it was another campaign in which he alternated world class performances with anonymous ones, and endured further goal droughts.

There was great anticipation for Leao, making his debut at a European Championship and Roberto Martinez decided to use him in a front two during their late win against the Czech Republic in their first group game.

He played up top with Ronaldo but with the license to drift out to the left, but what ended up following was a performance in which he did little of note barring a couple of surges and attempted crosses.

Leao spoke in a press conference ahead of today’s game against Turkey this evening amid reports he could be dropped from the starting XI by Roberto Martinez.

“Every time I step onto the pitch, I try to prove why I am chosen, to show what I can do for my club and my national team,” said Rafael Leao in a press conference (via Football Italia).

“I am prepared mentally, as the Euros have always been an objective and a dream. I am proud to compete with the Portugal shirt on my back.”

Looking ahead to the match-up against Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey, there are some names that he will know well including Inter’s Hakan Calhanoglu.

“Turkey are a quality team and we mustn’t allow them too many spaces, as they can be dangerous. We studied what the coach told us and think it will be very different from the Czechia match, as there will be more spaces to play in.

“Calhanoglu makes the difference, I played with him at Milan and he has so much quality, a great strike from distance. There’s also Arda Guler, who plays for Real Madrid and at his age already makes an impact.”