Leaner Rob Gronkowski looks forward to his 'first August off' in retirement, can say how he'll feel when games begin originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

A leaner Rob Gronkowski is looking forward to having his first August off and doesn't look or sound like a man rushing to return to football, though he told the NFL Network's Rich Eisen, "I can't really say how I'm going to feel about it when the games start rolling around."

The former Patriots tight end, who retired after helping New England win its sixth Super Bowl title (and Gronk's third) in February, caused a bit of a social media stir when he appeared to have dropped well below his playing weight when he showed up at the premiere of former teammate Julian Edelman's Showtime documentary.

"I'm actually down to 250 right now," Gronkowski told Eisen. "It must've been the angle or the shirt that was on me. I ain't that skinny that the picture going around [shows]. I have definitely lost some weight. I've been 260 since I was 18 years old, from 260 to like 270. I just always wanted to see what it feels like to get down, to feel light, to feel loose."

"There's definitely going to be times when you miss it and everything," Gronkowski told Eisen. "I would always say that it's still the offseason right now. I mean I can't really say how I'm going to feel about it when the games start rolling around and everything. You know, I just felt like it was time. I feel really good right now and it was just definitely something I thought it was the right time and the right thing to do."

They'll be no training camp for him this August, but somehow, Gronk will manage.

"I never had an August off in my life. So, it's gonna be a little different," Gronkowski said. "That's when it's gonna start really seeing the change is when that comes around in August when I'm not in training camp; I might not know what to do with myself."

Watch the complete conversation, via YouTube:





