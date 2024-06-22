Leandro Trossard's dad reveals who is to blame for poor Euro 2024 form

Leandro Trossard's father has blamed Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco for his son's disappointing performance in the nation's Euro 2024 opener.

Belgium were shockingly beaten 1-0 by Slovakia in their opening game of their Euro 2024 campaign, conceding a seventh minute goal to Ivan Schranz at Waldstadion in Frankfurt.

Despite conceding early in the game, the Red Devils huffed and puffed in the final third and ultimately failed to convert any of their 16 efforts at goal. They also saw two goals chalked off after lengthy VAR checks.

In the aftermath of such a disastrous defeat, the Belgian press have, expectedly, pointed the finger of blame for the loss to a number of underperforming players, with Arsenal forward Trossard being criticised.

Speaking to De Morgen about his son's poor outing against Slovakia, Trossard's father has insisted that manager Tedesco is to blame for the subpar performance.

"I don’t think Tedesco is a good trainer for Belgium. Although he doesn't have the stubbornness of Roberto Martinez," he said.

"Leandro gets criticised, but he was moved from one position to another. That way you don't get a line in your game.

"Don't underestimate those Romanians, Ukraine was not involved in their first match. But hopefully I'm wrong, the Belgians win and the enthusiasm flares up."

Belgium will be hoping to get their Euro 2024 campaign back on track on Saturday evening when they face off against Group E pace-setters Romania. The eastern European nation were thoroughly impressive in their opening game of the tournament, thumping Ukraine 3-0 in Munich.