Leandro Paredes mocks Fiorentina’s Luca Ranieri after costly mistake in Conference League final defeat

Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes was able to get his revenge on Fiorentina’s Luca Ranieri in the aftermath of Viola’s defeat to Olympiakos in the Conference League final.

The two players had famously had a back-and-forth in the fixture between the two teams in December 2023.

It was then that Ranieri was caught taunting Paredes and telling him on camera, “You’re nobody, you’re nobody, you’re lucky to be here. Go home.”

As a result, following Fiorentina’s defeat in Thursday night’s Conference League final – which came about as a direct result of Ranieri’s mistake in marking his opponent and leading him to an easy goal – Paredes made sure to laugh at Ranieri’s error.

Paredes chimed in on a Roma-dedicated page which trolled Ranieri: the Argentine contributed by posting a shushing face emoji.